Rick Grimes’ Walking Dead Wardrobe Is Up for Auction With Enough Gear to Survive the Apocalypse

Fans of The Walking Dead have the perfect chance to grab their own piece of the franchise’s history in Heritage Auctions‘ most recent auction, and have a limited amount of time left become the new owners of an entire wardrobe of clothes from Rick Grimes’ lengthy tenure as the lead of AMC’s zombie series. Along with costumes worn by other characters such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, there are several lots up for sale featuring large collections of production-used shirts, trousers, t-shirts, and other accessories that Andrew Lincoln used at some point in the series as he attempted to avoid becoming zombie food in an apocalyptic world. While the series ended in 2022, the franchise has continued with a trio of spin-offs, including The Ones Who Lived, a Rick and Michonne Grimes-centric story that gave the characters the ending that many wanted. Now, it looks like Andrew Lincoln has left the franchise behind – although we never says never – and that means all those costumes are heading out into the world for their own adventures.

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Andrew Lincoln took on the role of police officer Rick Grimes back in 2011, as his character woke up from a coma in a deserted hospital. He eventually discovers that while he was in his medical slumber, an unstoppable virus took over the world, turning the dead into reanimated zombies and leading the planet on a dark path it seemed unlikely to recover from. Across several seasons, Lincoln’s character wore an array of costumes, from his police standard uniform to more casualwear once it became clear the world would not be in need of his services as an office again. Considering the substantial amount of episodes Lincoln appeared in, that is a lot of duplicate and spare pieces of clothing, which is why Heritage’s full Walking Dead auction is filled with multiple listings, each containing a large assortment of garments. If you ever wanted the chance to become Rick Grimes, then this is your best shot.

The Walking Dead Is Still the Best Zombie Franchise Made for TV

Image Courtesy of AMC

While it is hard to beat George A. Romero’s original Night of the Living Dead movies when it comes to zombie entertainment, The Walking Dead was created by Robert Kirkman to ask the question of what happens after the movie, when a small group of zombies have been escaped or destroyed? The result was a 193-issue comic book series, which Kirkman brought to an unexpected end in 2019 when he felt he had told all of the story that he could tell. The TV series told many of the stories from Kirkman’s comics, with a lot of additional side-characters – and some new main ones – dipping in and out of the story and even appearing in sister series Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead, or the sequel series of Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones Who Lived.

Made in a time before streaming platforms were throwing blockbuster movie level budgets at their TV shows, The Walking Dead became one of the shows that created a new standard in television, especially for a series that sat in the horror genre. Along with the likes of Game of Thrones, the series’ production values in its opening season was about as high as they could possibly be, with filmmaker Frank Darabont behind the camera and legendary effects artist Greg Nicotero bringing all the gruesome cadavers to gory life. Although the show was subjected to budget cuts as it progressed – leading to less zombies, more talking, and pockets of dragged out storytelling as a result – it remains one of the best and most accomplished series of all time. Although the main series may have ended four years ago, there is still plenty of shambling life left in The Walking Dead, so there could be no better time than this Halloween for fans to grab themselves a piece of it if they can.

What Walking Dead prop would you like to own? Are you into Rick’s uniform or more interested in clobbering a few heads with Negan’s Lucille? Let us know in the comments.