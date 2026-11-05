Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver Make Their Marvel Debuts in This X-Men Comic With a Bizarre Cover Detail

If there’s one faction that fans have been waiting to see in the MCU, it’s the X-Men. While The Avengers have long presided over the cinematic universe, Avengers: Doomsday will finally be bringing the Fox X-Men universe into the mix, and probably destroy it to create its own version of the team. However, with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver already featuring in the MCU, it’s unlikely that they will be portrayed as Magneto’s children, especially since the newly announced cast is pretty young. However, things were very different in the siblings’ first appearance comic, as they worked under Magneto in X-Men #4. The issue, which recently sold for $3,294 at Heritage, featured the second appearance of Magneto, along with debuts for Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Toad, Mastermind, and their faction, The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

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While there’s a lot going on in the issue, there’s also a major loophole on the cover itself. As you’ll notice, Scarlet Witch isn’t exactly scarlet in color, but rather green. It’s unclear why she has swapped colors on the cover, especially considering she’s still wearing scarlet in all the panels of the comic. It was probably down to a printing error of some kind, but it’s things like this that tend to boost the value of vintage comics, with this one going for over $3,200. Aside from these new faces, the issue also gives us one of the earliest instances of Charles Xavier and Magneto clashing over their philosophies. Xavier believes that mutants and humans should live together in peace, while Magneto believes mutants must rule over them.

X-Men #4 Kicks Off A Philosophical Battle That Lasted Decades

via heritage auctions

Xavier and Magneto have clashed over this subject for decades, with the former only softening up on his stance more recently. With the trailer for Doomsday showing older versions of the two having a conversation after years of battle, I assume the movie will feature a sort of culmination to this war of ideologies before their universe is erased by Doctor Doom. It will sadly also be the last performance of Patrick Stewart, as he passed away only a few days ago. While the movie, animated series, and current comic book versions of Magneto is a good guy for most intents and purposes, this issue features him in his most irredeemable phase, showing us just why he was the X-Men’s nemesis for so many decades.

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While Quicksilver met an unfortunate end in the MCU, Scarlet Witch went on to become a mainstay of the universe, getting her own show, and even playing the antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It doesn’t look like Kevin Feige has any plans to create familial ties between her and Magneto, but fans of the classic versions will hold this issue in high regard thanks to her first appearance. While it doesn’t have the highest grade, securing only CGC FN/VF 7.0, the fact that it has white pages is more than enough to justify the price it was sold for. With a new Magneto on the horizon, it’s a great way to look back on one of his earliest clashes with the X-Men.

What do you think of the MCU X-Men casting so far? Let us know in the comments.