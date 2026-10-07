The Hulk Could Actually Fly in One of Marvel’s Earliest Issues (& They Abandoned the Power Almost Immediately)

So what do we know about The Hulk? Dr. Bruce Banner messed up some gamma radiation experiment, resulting in him turning into a giant, green, rage-filled monster whenever he gets angry. Pretty straightforward. Of course, eventually his feats of strength kept increasing, giving him the ability to leap across miles, create sonic booms by clapping, having the most indestructible pair of pants on the planet, and flying. Yes you read that correctly. Back in the early ’60s, Marvel‘s Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were still experimenting with Hulk. If you remember, he started off as grey in his first issue, only getting his iconic green color in the second issue due to a printing error. However, he could fly in The Incredible Hulk #3, but that obviously didn’t last very long.

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It seems a lot of fans and collectors are interested in Hulk’s short-lived aerial adventures, as a CGC VF 8.0 version of this issue recently sold for $4,880 at Heritage Auction. This issue has a lot happening: General Ross tries to fire Hulk off to space, and we know he’s not the only person to try it. Rick Jones is also able to control Hulk because he was altered by space radiation, and we also get a reworked origin story for big green via a flashback. This issue aligned Hulk’s origin and powers close to what we know them as today, except for the fact that he could fly. It’s actually pretty interesting to learn how Jack Kirby first depicted him with the ability of flight and Stan Lee later tried to cover it up via dialogue and captions.

Did You Know Hulk Could Fly In An Early Issue?

Back when the two comic book legends were still trying to figure out Hulk and his powers, Kirby initially drew up the issue’s art to depict him with the ability of flight. It was common practice at the time to start working on the art before the text, as it usually took much longer. However, somewhere down the line, they agreed to change it up. Lee then used captions and dialogues to angle it in a way that depicted him using his strength to leap across great distances. While this was successful for the most part, the panels in which Hulk changed directions mid air were a bit of a stretch. It was one of the many things about the character that were retconned or changed over the years.

It seems Hulk gave the artists and writers at Marvel a lot of sleepless nights as they kept changing his appearance over the years. In fact, this even resulted in some toy manufacturers like Mego having to change artwork on their action figure card backs, as Marvel would keep providing them with revised style guides. While it was a headache at the time, The Incredible Hulk #3 is now considered a collector’s item among comic book fans, as it featured his short lived ability to fly even though Lee did his best to cover it up. Everyone in the Marvel universe is terrified when the Hulk comes into play, but imagine the sheer horror if he could actually fly.