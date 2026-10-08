This 1982 G.I. Joe 3-Pack Is So Rare That Nobody Has Even Opened Its Factory Box

The G.I. Joe Classified series is the closest thing that a vintage toy line can get to a video game style remaster. Hasbro has taken the American Heroes from our childhood and recreated them in modern fidelity, with intricate details, more points of articulation, and way more accessories than the original versions. It’s hard to think that back when the toy line was launched in 1982, the figures didn’t even feature swivel arm movement. That was added a year later, when the manufacturer recreated the original 13 Joes with the “New swivel arm battle grip,” which Hasbro advertised as a major innovation. Of course, that meant that the previous generation ‘straight arm’ toys became rare collector’s items.

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While getting your hands on just one of these original 1982 figures would be great, Heritage Auctions has featured a new lot comprised of three of these G.I. Joe straight arm figures. It’s not just three action figures in one lot though, it’s a vintage three-pack JCPenney mail promotion, and it’s still sealed in the original mailer box. If this double sealed three-pack wasn’t already enticing enough for fans and collectors, Heritage notes that it’s the only graded item of its kind in existence, making it a Holy Grail for G.I. Joe fans. Although, I suppose it’s closer to the Ark of the Covenant, since it’s still sealed in the original box. You can bet Cobra Commander must be terrified to open it.

This G.I. Joe 3-Pack Is The Only One Of Its Kind In Existence

Graded AFA 85+, the three-pack is in surprisingly good condition, considering how fast cardboard deteriorates. While it’s still sealed, inside are three of the G.I. Joe’s most famous operatives: Stalker, Scarlett, and of course, Snake Eyes. This three Joe team has enough skill between themselves to infiltrate and take down a Cobra instillation all on their own. Stalker would provide the team with vital reconnaissance support, while Scarlett would embed herself into the Cobra ranks to gather intelligence. And finally, when it’s time to pull the trigger, Snake Eyes would infiltrate the installation and quietly take out hierarchy. No Cobra outpost is safe from this deadly strike team.

Considering that this lot features the original versions of some of the most popular Joes, the fact that it’s still sealed in its original mailer box, and was given a high grade, you can expect the bid price to take off faster than a Skystriker jet. It’s hard enough finding first generation G.I. Joe figures in their original packaging, but three of them in a sealed JCPenny box is something that Cobra Commander would muster all his legions to capture. With bidding going live on October 20, you can bet collectors have their sights trained on this lot, ready to fire off their bids as soon as it opens. Not only is this three Joe strike force an efficient team to take down any Cobra establishment, but it’s also one of the rarest G.I. Joe items to go up for auction in recent history.