This Cast-Signed Lord of the Rings Sword Replica Could Keep Orcs at Bay, and It’s Heading to Auction

The Lord of the Rings has almost as many names for weapons as it does for characters. Almost every major character’s weapon had a name and history, be it Gandalf’s Glamdring or Aragorn’s Anduril. While those are both famous swords with rich histories, it was perhaps Bilbo and Frodo Baggins that had the most unique sword, Sting. The Hobbits are now passing on a cast-signed replica of the sword to to a worthy collector, and it’s currently sitting at $1,050 at Heritage Auctions. Forged in Gondolin during the First Age, the most recognizable feature of the sword is that it’s small enough for a child, or a Hobbit, and it glows blue, warning of nearby orcs.

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You better not try to stab any orcs, trolls or giant spiders with this replica, though, as it’s made out of foam rubber. However, unlike its in-universe counterpart, this one comes with rare runes that make it even more valuable. The runes in question are the autographs of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Andy Serkis, John Rhys-Davis, and Orlando Bloom. Apart from a bit of battle damage around the crossguard, the sword is in great condition after almost 25 years, making it a precious collectible for any fan of The Lord of the Rings. Let’s face it, every fan wants a sword from the epic movie trilogy up on their wall, and this may be your best chance of doing so at a decent price. The autographs are an added bonus.

A Replica Of Sting Signed By Members Of The Fellowship Is Up For Auction

Via Heritage Auctions

As someone who has always wanted to mount a sword from The Lord Of The Rings my wall, let me tell you that steel replicas are expensive. Whether it’s by Weta Workshop or any other prop creator, those things cost a lot of money. This foam rubber replica costs a lot too, but is nowhere near the price of a good steel version. Additionally, it’s not often that you can find an item that’s signed by characters from Peter Jackson’s trilogy. There are a few big names missing, but buying this sword also comes with the burden of your own quest: getting it signed by the rest of the Fellowship. After that, you can feel pride in mounting it on your wall, or perhaps tossing it into a volcano.

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While hardcore fans may be a bit wary of it, Jackson’s LOTR universe is returning in 2027 with The Hunt for Gollum. The prequel will bring back Elijah Woods as Frodo and Ian McKellen as Gandalf, but based on when it’s set, it’s unlikely that Sting will make an appearance. While I doubt any fan would want to part with this replica, its value will certainly skyrocket once the movie finally releases. Much like the Hobbits, Sting is a reminder that you don’t need a Grond sized weapon to perform brave deeds. At just $1,050, you could make it yours, your own, your precious for a great price.

Which is your favorite sword from Perter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy? Let us know in the comments.