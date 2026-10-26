This Masters of the Universe Figure Is a Collector’s Dream — With One Unusual Catch

Usually, a mint-on-card action figure is a grail item. But when that figure has an action feature that’s only functional when the figure is opened, as with Masters of the Universe’s Stinkor, that might be a different story. From 1982 to 1984, the undisputed master of the toy aisle was He-Man, with Mattel’s Masters of the Universe line ubiquitous in stores and its tie-in cartoon series dominating Saturday mornings. One of the hooks for the classic toyline was its innovative, inventive use of action features, lending dynamism to the world of Eternia and personality to its characters. Man-E-Faces had a dial-operated turning head that earned him his name; Battle-Armor He-Man and Skeletor had flipping chest-plates to reveal battle-damage; Moss-Man had textured moss “skin” over his plastic. And then there’s Stinkor, who came with one of the most infamous, bizarre gimmicks in the line: he smelled.

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Yes, really: this skunk-themed super-villain had patchouli mixed in with his plastic, giving the figure a strong, unmistakable scent that collectors swear they can still smell on loose samples forty years later. Although Stinkor’s action feature is something of a joke among Masters of the Universe collectors, it is also the character’s claim to fame. Which makes owning a mint-on-card sample something of a mixed bag, as it leaves a collector without a chance to experience the feature that made this joke character famous (or infamous). However, this carded Stinkor offered through Hakes comes with a major compensation: it’s one of the single highest-grade examples of this figure in the world, with an AFA (Action Figure Authority) certification of 85 Near-Mint, with even its plastic blister in perfect condition. The “clear” blister is a major selling point on the Hakes listing, as it is a remarkable state of preservation for a forty year old figure.

Why 1985 Might Just Have Been the Best Year For Masters of the Universe Toys

Image Courtesy of Mattel.

Many toylines do their best work when they know they’re facing heavy competition. 1985 was Masters of the Universe’s fourth year at retail, and while sales remained strong, there were also warning signs that the line’s popularity was starting to wane. The design team at Mattel’s response was an elaborate new playset, a half-dozen new vehicles, an all-new faction (“the Evil Horde”), and new additions to the Heroic and Evil Warriors. Stinkor was a member of the Evil Warriors, referred to on his cardback as the “Evil Master of Odors.” Flipping over the card, there’s an illustration on the back of Stinkor using one such odor to disarm He-Man. Masters of the Universe was a gleefully silly toyline, and Stinkor embodied that perfectly. He was at home with other over-the-top additions to the Evil Warriors Two-Bad and Spikor, a pair (or trio, depending on how you want to count Two-Bad) of fan-favorite characters. Heroic Warrior Moss-Man served as a counterpart to Stinkor, given a pine scent during production.

The highlight was the Evil Horde, who sport some of the most creative designs in the line. Leader Hordak was a kind of vampire-gargoyle with a giant crossbow, and was actually the nemesis of sister toyline She-Ra, featured as the primary antagonist in her series, She-Ra: Princess of Power. Hordak’s henchmen included Leech, who came with suction-cup limbs that enabled him to cling to smooth surfaces; the flocked Grizzlor – whose easily-matted real fur always makes him a dicey proposition to buy loose; the bafflesome Mantennae; and the elaborate Modulok. Modulok was a deluxe figure who came with a vast (easily lost) assortment of easily-lost small pieces, able to be combined and recombined into hundreds of different figures. The Evil Horde had their own base of operations with the Fright Zone, whose action features included a hand-puppet monster and a dungeon with working door. The hand-puppet is one of the more difficult Masters of the Universe pieces to acquire loose, as the rubber used has begun to dry rot and deteriorate over the decades.

Why Stinkor Represents Classic Masters of the Universe At Its Best (And Weirdest)

Image Courtesy of Mattel.

As alluded to above, Stinkor is emblematic of what makes Masters of the Universe such a favorite for collectors. There’s no other line quite like it, combining high fantasy and Star Wars-inspired sci-fi to create some of the strangest aliens, monsters, and robots ever to grace toy store shelves. While the line had a relatively unified aesthetic, it also left you with the impression that anything goes. This was a line where reused tigers from Mattel’s Big Jim could fight alongside Rock Lords knock-offs and giant mechanical sharks. The total lack of internal logic to its world-building and characters really only make sense to an eight-year-old, or to the eight-year-old at heart. Stinkor, in all of his patchouli-scented glory, could just be the platonic ideal of that “anything goes” philosophy in action. At some point, a room full of toy designers sat down and came up with a skunk-man “Master of Odors” who would come complete with scented plastic. And several more rooms of people helped approve, market, and sell that toy to millions of kids. Stinkor is a relic of a different time, and a totally outmoded approach to toymaking.

Owning a Stinkor mint-on-card might help recapture the sensation of those decades-distant toy shop days for a collector. In the high-grade condition of the sample at Hakes, the figure looks as good (or even better) than the case-fresh samples that were on retail shelves across the country in 1985. In this respect, that clear plastic bubble that Hakes is advertising is a significant selling point: it really does lend the figure the appearance of having come fresh out of the case forty years ago. The trade-off is that, to preserve the figure’s value, that nostalgia has to be stopped in its tracks: for anyone who picked Stinkor off the shelf back in the day, they couldn’t wait to get the figure home and see if it really smelled like anything. Where this carded sample is concerned, its owner will never know if Stinkor is still “Master of Odors” after all these years.

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