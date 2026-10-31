This Rare Original Piece of Asterix Comic Art Just Sold For More Than Even Spider-Man’s First Appearance

Everyone knows that certain issues of Marvel Comics can command huge amounts at auction, but there are other sometimes overlooked comics that can be just as much of a draw in the right auction. Yet one thing guaranteed to push prices higher than a rare, well-kept vintage comic is a piece of original artwork by one of the people who helped create them. In Heritage Auctions‘ recent sale of international comic art, one lot attracted the kind of attention usually reserved for the best known and most iconic comics, and sold for more than even the coveted Amazing Stories #15 – the debut of none other than Spider-Man – often sells for. The item in question was an original story page from 1967’s Astérix Légionnaire #10 by Albert Uderzo, featuring Asterix the Gaul which sold for a massive $206,250.

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The Asterix comics first appeared in print in 1959, written by René Goscinny and illustrated by Albert Uderzo and introducing the world to the Gaulish village which stands up to the forces of Julius Caesar’s armies thanks to a magic potion that enhances the strength of many residents. Among those living there are the heroic Asterix and his friend Obelix, who embarked on wild adventures across more that 40 volumes that have sold over 393 million copies as one of the biggest-selling comic book series in the world. This kind of popularity can help any auction attract plenty of bids when historic pieces come up for sale, and considering this example – and several others in the same auction – is considered to be some of the most iconic work of Uderzo’s lengthy career, the six-figure price tag was very well deserved. in other lots, a 1972 piece sold for $187,500, and a 1967 piece sold for $106,250.

Asterix Is the Most Successful European Comic of All Time

While the mention of comic books tends to conjure up instant images of modern superheroes, back in 1959 this was not the case even if the likes of DC Comics and Marvel Comics were well-established. While those comics were American in origin, in Europe, Goscinny and Uderzo developed their brand new character for a weekly French magazine, coming up with Asterix and his village of unique Gauls. Two years after his debut, Asterix’s first standalone book was published with a print run of just 6,000 copies, but by 1967 new Asterix books were selling more than one million copies within days of publication. In 1977, Asterix lost writer Goscinny when the franchise co-creator passed away at the age of just 51, leading to Uderzo taking over the writing and illustration on the books until 2009. Uderzo officially retired from producing Asterix illustrations in 2011 and died in 2020. However, the Asterix comics have continued to roll out under new control and continues to be popular as it ever was.

Creator Role Years Active on Series René Goscinny Writer 1959–1977 Albert Uderzo Illustrator & Writer 1959–2009 Jean-Yves Ferri Writer 2013–2021 Didier Conrad Illustrator 2013–Present Fabcaro (Fabrice Caro) Writer 2023–Present

Asterix’s original artwork is therefore a huge deal for comic book collectors, and this latest auction shows that the appetite for such pieces has not waned. With the character having expanded into a massive entertainment franchise, including 18 feature-length movies and a major French theme park, Asterix is clearly not about to go anywhere. Even though new comics have been produced, the golden years of Goscinny and Uderzo will always be the ones that come top of any wish list for collectors and anyone who follows European comics. For anyone who doubts just how sought after these pieces are, the same auction featured original artwork featuring Iron Man, Batman, and even Star Wars characters, all of which sold for less than half the price of most Asterix pieces.

Are you a fan of Asterix and have you collected any of the Gaul’s classic adventures? Or are you fully invested in the superheroes of Marvel and DC? Let us know in the comments.