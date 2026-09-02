This Retired LEGO Disney Castle Somehow Costs Less Than It Did 10 Years Ago

LEGO is no stranger to massive sets, with bricks numbering in the thousands. We all know about the recent Star Wars Millennium Falcon and Rivendell from The Lord of The Rings, both of which cost a pretty penny. It seems these sets only become bigger and more expensive as LEGO partners with more IPs. However, these titanic sets are not a new thing. In fact, they have been around since 1984, like the classic LEGO Castle King’s Castle, which featured almost 700 bricks, which was a lot back then. While it recently went for a whopping $2,375, you might not have to pay so much for another iconic set, the 2016 LEGO Disney Castle.

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This 4,000+ piece set is currently on auction at Heritage Auctions, and is presently sitting at a surprisingly low price of $200. Not only is that ridiculously cheap for an iconic set, but it’s actually lower than its original retail price from ten years ago. If you decided to buy this set when it first released, it would have put you back a cool $349.99, making this deal a royal steal. This is one of those rare cases where a classic collectible is actually going for lesser than its original price. One drawback is that it isn’t graded, and perhaps that’s why the price is so low; but the description reveals that its factory sealed, and the box only shows moderate signs of wear and tear. You can always get the set graded yourself after buying it if you want to boost its value.

This 2016 LEGO Disney Castle Is Currently $150 Cheaper That Its Original Retail Price

There’s no denying that the Disney Castle is easily one of the company’s most iconic images, especially since it shows up before all of its many media properties. This towering set is over two feet tall, and includes special rooms themed on Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Fantasia, and Sleeping Beauty, among others. Of course, you can’t show off the memorable castle without its trademark fireworks, so LEGO decided to add stud shooters on the towers that launch colorful pieces into the air. Also part of the set are minifigures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Tinkerbell, along with references and secret compartments that many recent sets have taken inspiration from.

However, the best thing about this particular LEGO Disney Castle is the price. A quick look at eBay reveals that similar factory sealed versions of it are going for almost $500, and a lot of people are watching the listings. It’s pretty surprising that this one is sitting at $200, despite appearing to be in a similar condition. However, there are 23 days left for bidding to end (at the time of writing), so you better put your bid in and hope that not many other collectors see it. I can hardly think of a better set for a Disney adult, and getting your hands on this one means you won’t have to go to one of their parks to see the iconic castle. On the flip side, it might even make for a great investment if you buy it, get it graded, and put it back on the market.