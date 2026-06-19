LEGO’s Most Popular Medieval Set Is Literally One of A Kind & Up for Auction

Every major LEGO set you see now is related to one franchise or another. Be it Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Marvel, or even Minecraft, most of the brand’s recent big sets are all collaborations with different properties. However, there was a time when LEGO had to come up with its own themes. These ranged from cityscapes to ninjas, and most famously, medieval knights. Older fans will remember these massive sets, featuring horses and dragons, but the most impressive sets were the castles.

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While they were nowhere near the size of current sets, these castles were considered to be massive at the time. Each faction of knights had different sets and castles, but one of the first big ones was the King’s Castle. Featuring two towers, a massive gatehouse, three knights, and a whole bunch of guards, this was truly a set fit for a king. It was one of the first and most impressive castle sets of the time, and it’s impossible to find a sealed pack now. However, it seems Heritage Auctions has found one, and claims it’s the only sealed and graded set of its kind in existence.

LEGO’s Vintage King’s Castle Set Is On Auction, And It’s The Only One Of Its Kind

King’s Castle was released in 1984, and was the flagship set in LEGO’s castle line. Besides multiple minifigures and accessories, it featured a working drawbridge, which was a rarity at the time. Despite all that, it’s currently going for only $2,375 with buyer’s premium, which is not a lot, considering how iconic this set is. It also introduced the Lion Knights faction, with soldiers wearing a lion-shaped coat of arms on their armor and shields.

Just to clarify how rare a graded and sealed version of this set is, the description reads, “Graded AFA 90 NM+/MT, this is the only example recorded at any grade on the population report. A cornerstone release of the early Castle era with a singular standing on the population report, this is a rare chance to secure one of LEGO’s most important medieval sets at the highest level.” If you’re a fan of vintage LEGO sets, before they all became brand collaborations, this one is bound to become the king of your collection.

Speaking of massive sets that aren’t crossovers, we recently learnt that it will release a 12,060-piece Sagrada Família set, which will become the largest-ever LEGO set created. Of course, with a big set comes a big price, and this one will cost $800.

Do you prefer vintage Lego sets like King’s Castle over the new crossover sets? Let us know with a comment below, and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!