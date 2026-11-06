This X-Men Comic Ended Five Years of Reprints, But It Also Changed the Team Forever

X-Men fans are eating well. Not only do we get to scratch that nostalgic with X-Men ’92, but the MCU is preparing to reintroduce the mutant team in Avengers: Doomsday. While we’ve already seen two live action versions of this over the years, the MCU version, with all its backing is likely going to be very different and successful. However, things weren’t so great for the comics back in the early ’70s. Low sales forced the series to go through five years of reprints, until it was finally reinvigorated thanks to Chris Claremont’s X-Men #94, kicking off a 16-year revival era. A copy of the issue that restarted it all is currently up for auction at Heritage, with a starting bid price of $2,600.

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With a grade of CGC NM 9.4, and featuring off-white to white pages, this issue could end up nabbing a gig price of $3,500, if history is to be considered. While Claremont’s run brought the series back to life, it also shook up the roster to bring it closer to the one we know today. Big names like Angel, Marvel Girl, Iceman, and Sunfire leave the team, making way for new blood like Colossus, Nightcrawler, Storm, Banshee, and Thunderbird. While the latter set make their second appearances in this issue, it’s also their first proper X-Men mission after the events of Giant-Size X-Men #1. At least half of them would go on to become mainstays of the X-Men roster.

X-Men #94 Saved The X-Men From Being Forgotten

X-Men #94 is undoubtedly one of the most important Marvel comic book issues to ever be published. Without it, there is a huge chance that Marvel could have cancelled the entire series, and most of us would have never even heard of the mutants. Not only did it save the series, but Claremont went on a 16-year run to solidify and popularize the X-Men as one of the biggest super teams in comic book history. Without this issue, the likes of Wolverine and Magneto wouldn’t be as popular as they are today. It may not be the most popular issue in the X-Men’s long history, but there’s no question that it’s definitely one of the most vital.

The events of the comics themselves aren’t standout in anyway; the first chapter focuses on the roster getting a major shakeup, and Cyclops struggling to make them work as a team. While Thunderbird isn’t the most popular X-Man, he plays a major part in this issue as the stubborn and overconfident new recruit. Marvel Girl, a.k.a, Jean Gray also leaves the team, but we all know that it wasn’t for too long. Storm, Nightcrawler, and Colossus went on to became fan-favorite characters, and it was this comic that gave them their first proper outing as official members of the team. It’s importance cannot be stated enough, and it would be a brilliant addition to any fan’s collection. When it comes to the X-Men, there are plenty of highly coveted vintage comics, but this one essentially saved the series from apocalypse (not that one).

Do you think the MCU’s X-Men will live up to their predecessors? Let us know in the comments.