Three Copies of Wolverine’s First Appearance Are Up for Grabs (& There’s One for Almost Every Budget)

Collecting vintage comic books isn’t easy. Firstly, it requires a lot of time, patience, and research. Depending on the comic you’re looking for, you’ll have to put out feelers in a number of places, including comic book stores, resellers, the collecting community, and also auction houses. Of course, the most important thing you need is money. With demand for vintage toys and comics exploding over the last few years, the value of these items have skyrocketed. I’m not even talking about copies of Action Comics #1 that sell for millions of dollars; even mid-grade comics featuring a hero or villain’s first appearance tend to get a valuation in the thousands. However, it looks like Heritage Auctions might have something for everyone.

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Three different versions of The Incredible Hulk #181 have been featured in the auction house’s newest comic book lot, and each of them is relatively more affordable than the last. Of course, fans will know that this issue is special because it features the first ever appearance of none other than Wolverine. With grades of CGC FN- 5.5, CGC FN+ 6.5, and CGC VF- 7.5, their bid prices reflect their overall value, currently sitting at $1,650, $1,900, and $2,501 respectively. It’s one of the few times I’ve seen a lot feature three versions of the same items at different graded valuations. Of course, this means that there’s a copy of The Incredible Hulk #181 for almost every budget. However, if you think it’s as simple as the CGC 5.5 graded copy being the least valuable one, you haven’t been paying attention to how the collector’s market works.

Three Copies Of The Incredible Hulk #181 Are Up For Auction And One Of Them Surely Fits Your Budget

While there’s no question about the CGC 7.5 graded copy being the most valuable of the three, the 5.5 graded one is by no means worthless. It’s still the first appearance of Wolverine, and the $1,650 price showcases that collector’s still think it’s valuable. But that’s not even the most interesting part. This particular copy of The Incredible Hulk #181 has something that the other two, and even most other vintage comic books don’t have: white pages. Due to oxidation, pages of vintage books tend to turn yellow over time if not stored properly. In fact, even the highest graded ones usually have off-white to white pages. Finding one with full white pages is truly rare.

So, if you’re wondering whether shilling out $2,600 on the next bid for a 5.5 graded comic is worth it, just remember that it features something very few comics from that time have. That, along with the fact that it’s Wolverine’s first appearance, definitely makes it worth the price. It’s also the reason why the price gap between the first two copies is barely $250. I wouldn’t be surprised if it manages to beat the valuation of the 6.5 graded one in a few days. It’s not very often that auction houses present you with such price options, but you can be sure that collectors will have their claws out during the last few days of bidding.