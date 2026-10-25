Universal Monsters Had Bobbleheads Decades Ago (And These Vintage Figures Are Worth Thousands at Auction)

Call them bobbleheads, nodders or head-knockers, whatever name they go by, those big-headed dashboard and desk novelties have been around a lot longer than many people believe. While the craze for Funko figures and spring-headed ornaments based on sports stars, movie characters, musicians and just about anything else you could think of seems to have been a recent boom, back in the 1960s, these bouncy little caricatures were already being shipped out to stores, including a range based on Universal’s iconic monsters of the 1930s and 1940s. Now a whole host of these classic figures are heading to auction and they are going to be worth substantially more than their original cost or those you can now buy as collector’s items from gadget shops and specialist retailers. The question is, which iconic creature will come out on top in this unexpected monster mash?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Based on creatures of myth and gothic literature, Universal Pictures brought monsters like the Wolf Man, Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and many more to life on screen with ground breaking special effects in the early years of cinema. These iterations became the template for many that followed with the likes of Bela Lugosi’s charming but deadly Count Dracula and Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein’s Monster and the Mummy both becoming the visual interpretation that would be imitated and adapted down almost a century of movies. For that reason, despite being over 60 years old, the collection of bobbleheads that are up for sale in Heritage Auctions’ upcoming lots are instantly recognizable thanks to the designs being pretty much exactly as people still expects these characters to look.

Universal Monsters Continue to Be Popular If Not Always Successful

Universal Monsters is a brand that has covered many different movies and franchises over the years, and even now continues to be an overarching theme of modern interpretations of the past in movies like 2020’s The Invisible Man and the latest remake of The Wolf Man, with Christopher Abbott taking on the hairy lead in a divisive 2025 release. The latter is one of the figures available in Heritage’s auction, with Lon Chaney Jr.’s Wolf Man was originally leading the pack on bids on a bid of $3,700 at the time of writing. This Japanese import was released in 1962, more than two decades after the character appeared in a string of movies, including a couple of crossover event films such as 1943’s Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, which actually saw Lugosi becoming the Monster alongside Chaney Jr.’s Wolf Man. As one of the earliest character bobbleheads to have been released in the U.S. it is not surprising that there is a lot of interest in what is a scarce and highly sought after item.

Frankenstein’s Monster has recently jumped up in price to $5,700, with a set of three Phantom of the Opera ceramic examples where do not bear much likeness to any of the on-screen iterations of the character seen at the time selling for just $900, and a Phantom that is based on one of this most iconic looks, that of Lon Chaney – father of Chaney Jr. – from the 1925 silent movie version of Gaston Leroux’s novel, selling here for $2,000. The auction ends on October 25, giving anyone looking to throw in a bid to get their finances in order. It is likely that such rare items will end up selling for the price they are currently at, and if the right people jump in late in the day then it could be quite a battle to get that winning bid and claim one or all of these figures for your own collection. With horror movies and nostalgia currently riding a wave, that could certainly help these bobbleheads nod their way to the price they deserve.

What is your favorite classic Universal Monster movie? Have any modern iterations even come close to capturing the releases of the 1930s and 1940s? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.