Vintage Game Collector Pays $1.4K for CD-ROM of Doom Mods

If you owned one of the most significant video games in history, in mint, unopened condition, still with the factory wrapping, you might well be tempted to sell it at auction. After all, a game like Doom has proved not just influential, but culturally significant. The original game is still available across multiple platforms, and the series has continued, with the most recent game, DOOM: The Dark Ages, getting its Revelations expansion pack in July 2026.

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Selling the original game makes sense, as it is clearly attractive to collectors. Doom Companion Edition, however, is simply a CD-ROM of maps and mods, so why would someone pay over $1,400 for it?

What Is Doom Companion Edition?

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Back in 1993, when Doom was released, the majority of its marketing was achieved by a combination of word-of-mouth and the free Shareware edition. This comprised the first chapter, “Episode 1: Knee Deep in the Dead,” which is what most people think of when they picture the original game (unless they’ve made it all the way through to the end…). The Shareware distribution meant the game could be copied, shared, and the details for buying the full version were included within the packaging and within the game’s menu.

The MS-DOS floppy disk that the original shareware Doom shipped on could be copied and shared, and that is what is included on the Doom Companion Edition CD-ROM, along with level editors, modding tools, audio utilities, and other tools.

It was compiled and released in 1994 by Laser Magic, and typically sells for around $200, depending on the condition of the disc and packaging. Conversely, a mint, sealed copy of the original Doom typically sells for around $1,700 in top condition. (The only example of a higher price is id Software co-founder John Romero’s personal copies of Doom and Doom II, which sold in 2017 for $3,150.)

Shareware And Maps for $1,402

Anything related to Doom and in mint condition is immediately attractive to collectors of 1990s first-person shooters, games from id Software, and early PC gaming. Doom is pivotal for numerous reasons, but most significantly is probably the first example of single game driving purchases of new PCs and graphics cards (although the impact of Half-Life 2 is monetarily greater in this regard).

The hardware grunt required by Doom meant that it was initially on available on PC and Mac, ahead of some mid-1990s console ports, and the consequence of this was the death of 16-bit computing, and the anticipated ushering in of the age of 3D gaming.

Of course, the condition of this unit has contributed to the price. A few hours before closing, the Doom Companion Edition was already higher than expected at over $700. With the box rated 9.4 and the seal 9.7 (based on official Video Game Authority grading scores), this is a rare collection of significant software in amazing physical condition.

Doom Companion Edition might feel like an elaborate PC gaming magazine cover disk, but the sheer depth of content, the unmodified version of the original shareware levels, and its sealed condition demonstrate this is something else, and explains the incredible price it reached.

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