Your 90s Mortal Kombat Action Figures are Worthless Compared to this $8,000 Rarity

Mortal Kombat action figures of the 1990s may now be classed as “vintage” toys, but compared to many other older toy lines, their value has not massively increased over the years. Exactly how little those classic versions of Shao Kahn and Johnny Cage are worth has been now put firmly in perspective by the $8000 sale of a prototype figure made more than a decade after the video game’s debut.

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When Mortal Kombat was released by Midway Games in 1992 it became an instant cultural phenomenon thanks to a combination of memorable characters, arcade fighting action, and graphically violent fatalities. Several other games, TV shows, live-action movies, and comic books followed, along with plenty of mass-produced action figures and toys. In the main, most of these figures can now be picked up for between $20-40, even when listed as “rare,” and the only items that are truly worthy of a “collector’s item” label are ones that are completely unique – such as the unreleased Kintaro figure that recently sold for a much more noteworthy sum on eBay.

This Rare Mortal Kombat Figure Wins the Tournament for Collectors

This Jazwares Kintaro, the towering four-armed half-tiger sub-boss from Mortal Kombat II, has proven just how worthless the original 1990s Mortal Kombat figures are compared to more recent ones that come with a unique backstory and almost non-existent availability. Jazwares owned the licence rights to Mortal Kombat for several years from the late 2000s, producing action figures based on classic characters such as Scorpion, Reptile, and Goro, but the Kintaro figure never actually made it to shelves.

The version sold recently was not a general production-made toy but a “paint master” prototype that never made it to shelves, and was scrapped after being showcased at Toy Fair before the decision was made to wind down the line. That story is essentially the reason for this Kintaro’s elevated grail status and its hefty price tag, as having a lost piece of any franchise is something that makes collectors willing to pay just that bit more.

Being a “paint master,” the Kintaro figure is even more enticing than just a regular prototype, as it is a hand-finished sample of what would have been sent to the factory for its productions run. This means the figure is not just one of a small batch of items but is a true one-of-a-kind piece, and that is the real reason it takes down all of those 90s figures in one spectacular finishing move.

One note to add is that those who desperately wanted to see Kintaro in action figure form were eventually able to buy the figure when it was released by Storm Collectibles. Despite that, though, owning a piece regarded as a Mortal Kombat holy grail now has a confirmed price that at least one person was willing to pay out to own their own action figure rarity.

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