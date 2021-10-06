Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

As we review this week’s list for OCTOBER 3, 2021, content news is crucial for market trends. Recent announcements for THE BOYS spinoff series, BABYLON 5 Reboot, and Netflix’s adaptation of Dark Horse’s DEPT. H have all ignited new market interest in their first comic book appearances. We also feature recent comic collecting trends where, despite established roles in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel fans are reinvesting in characters like Gamora and Nebula as their roles expand in upcoming content. The current release of Venom has also had a significant effect on his key appearances, with fans investing in more affordable issues outside of his first appearance.And for every bit of confirmed news we receive from Marvel, multiple rumors seem to sprout that cause books to trend and see significant sales despite lack of confirmation. However, with this heavy content influence on the market, story-driven comic content still matters. This is especially the case with a new first issue from Titan Comics, and we see a new adversary in the recent issue of Moon Knight. However you collect, these are the books that were trending the most in the last week.

#10 GAMORA #1 | MARVEL | 2016 – This book follows the current trend of “first solo series” capturing significant market heat. This comes on the heels of Nebula’s (her sister) first solo series also heating up. Since they’ll both be returning to Marvel’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3, this spike in price is interesting since they’ve both clearly have had a long presence in the MCU. Regardless, anticipation for more Gamora in this next film has driven the #1 issue of her first solo series to a $15 fair market value and a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8.

#9 MOON KNIGHT #3 ROD REIS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2021 – This book features the first appearance of Moon Knight’s new adversary, Hunter’s Moon. While he’s not quite a villain or an ally, he follows and obeys the will of Khonshu, where Marc Spector does not. While Dr. Badr, Hunter Moon’s true identity, first appeared in July 2021’s Moon Knight (Vol. 9) #1, this issue marks the first appearance of the character in his full costumed persona. The 1:25 incentive variant by Rod Reis was a tough book to find and is currently seeing a fair market value of $53.

#8 THE BOYS #24 | DYNAMITE | 2008 – A new THE BOYS spinoff series, by show-runners Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters, has been green-lit by Amazon, featuring a college for young-adult superheroes run by Vought International. While it’s unknown who the recently announced cast will be playing, this issue is the source of inspiration packed with first appearances. It’s currently selling for a fair market value of $44.

#7 NEBULA #1 | MARVEL | 2020 – Director Taika Waititi recently called Nebula’s role in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER as “Bonkers”. James Gunn has also mentioned that Nebula will play a “pretty huge” role in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3. With this news, collectors took an interest in Nebula’s first solo series and pushed it to a new high sale of $40 with a current fair market value of $20 (her first appearance in AVENGERS #257 (1985) is also scorching in the aftermarket).

#6 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 | MARVEL | 1993 – After watching the end credits for Sony Pictures’ VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, Venom seems to have some longevity to his cinematic future. While already expensive, his first full appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #300 is seeing large bumps in price. The collectors that have been priced out of this first appearance are now going after this nostalgia driven cover from Venom’s first solo series in 1993, with a fair market value of $30 for a near mint copy and a high sale of $291 for a CGC 9.8.

#5 GUN HONEY #1 ADAM HUGHES – TRADE DRESS | TITAN | 2021 – Fan favorite comic book artist Adam Hughes delivered a cover for this Titan series that has captured the market’s attention. While there are multiple versions of this cover (virgin, foil and an upcoming foil logo 3rd print), this standard trade dress cover had a high sale of $29.99 with a current fair market value of $10.

#4 BABYLON 5 #1 | DC | 1994 – As reported, “Babylon 5 Reboot in the Works at The CW With J. Michael Stracyznski”. While this property didn’t have its origins in comics, this current market IS definitely seeking out the first comic iteration. The first issue from 1994 had a high sale of $152.99 for a CGC 9.6 and is currently trending with a fair market value of $15.

#3 MOON KNIGHT #3 | MARVEL | 2021 – As noted, this issue features the first appearance of Moon Knights’ new adversary, Hunter’s Moon. This standard cover flew off shelves with a high sale of $20 and a current fair market value of $10.

#2 DEPT. H #1 | DARK HORSE | 2016 – As reported, “Netflix’s adaptation of Dark Horse’s Dept. H has officially found its director. Alice Waddington, who is best known for helming Paradise Hills, is set to direct the upcoming live-action film”. The first issue of this series instantly began trending with a high sale of $82.95 for a CGC 9.8. and a current fair market value of $20.

#1 FANTASTIC FOUR #358 | MARVEL | 1991 – Unconfirmed rumors of actor Kingsley Ben-Adir possibly playing PAIBOK THE POWER SKRULL (not Super Skrull) in the upcoming Disney+ SECRET INVASION (coming in 2022) has landed his first appearance in the #1 spot this week. While we wait for confirmation on this rumor, this previous $1 book is already trending at a fair market value of $10 a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8.

