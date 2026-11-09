Marvel Brings Back One of Its Most Dangerous Symbiote Villains, With Spider-Woman in His Sights

Spider-Woman is involved in some dangerous activities right now because she chose to bond with the symbiote Carnage. This all started thanks to the fallout from Eddie Brock losing the Carnage symbiote when he realized it was working with Torment to kill not only anyone in Brock’s family tree, but also those of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. After Carnage was dispensed with, it ended up finding a new host in The Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity series. While Carnage bonded to one of the young heroes, Norman Osborn welcomed it back to himself, believing he could control it. When Spider-Woman helped save Norman and purge Carnage from him, she did something no one else saw. She took Carnage into herself.

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Spider-Woman believed that she could control Carnage, but this has proven to be difficult, as Carnage, despite no longer having a voice of its own, is corrupting her. This has resulted in Jessica Drew brutalizing villains, and she has actually killed a villain since she bonded with the symbiote. Now, things are getting worse. In Spider-Woman #1 (2026) by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo, Cletus Kasady made his return.

Cletus Kasady Is Back & He Wants Carnage Again

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When Jessica Drew took on the Carnage symbiote, she believed it was safer with her. There is one big problem with that way of thinking. Norman Osborn also thought it was safer with him because he is a good guy now and he has a strong will, believing he could control it. He was wrong, and it went wild inside him, taking control of Norman until Spider-Woman and the students were able to save him and strip Carnage from his body. Eddie Brock believed he could control Carnage, and he did when he was awake, but when Eddie slept, Carnage began to plot to kill without Eddie knowing. If Eddie and Norman couldn’t control Carnage, with their past experience, Jessica doesn’t stand a chance.

Spider-Woman has been losing control. She killed a villain, and she lied about it later when talking to Ben Urich. While Ben knows there is something wrong, Jessica is slow to realize that she isn’t controlling Carnage any better than people before her. In this issue, she brutalized Tombstone’s minions, hospitalizing all of them, and after she destroyed one guy, Tombstone commented that he didn’t realize she was so cruel inside, taking pleasure in pain. Spider-Woman has been using her venom sting to keep Carnage at bay, and fire to keep it under control. It isn’t working.

The final pages of the story saw a man walking along, talking about the Brooklyn Vampire, the Son of Sam, and the Times Square Killer. He had people following him, and he said that hearing the screams of the dead in New York is comforting to him. This was Cletus Kasady, and he was looking for Carnage, as he compared their pairing to peanut butter and jelly, and New York to crime.

What Happened to Cletus Kasady in Marvel Comics?

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Cletus Kasady has died, and there is a chance this isn’t the real original serial killer who Carnage initially bonded with. That is because Kasady’s last appearances were as a clone. At the end of the “Carnage Reigns” event, it was an Extrembiote that had brought back Cletus, and even when Iron Man helped destroy it, part of it survived and began to reform Cletus Kasady again as another clone. He was later shown in the 2023 Carnage series, with the clone once again operating as Carnage, but the real Cletus seemingly back as well. He didn’t last long, though, as Carnage, with the clone Cletus, attacked him, cut open his head, and ate his brain to absorb his consciousness. However, this ended in Carnage #5 (2024) when the symbiote was torn from Cletus’s body and plunged into the Symbiote Hive, leaving Cletus alone and confused.

After that, Eddie Brock took over the symbiote, and now Spider-Woman is bonded to it. This issue of Spider-Woman now has the Cletus clone back, and he is looking for the Carnage symbiote once again. Knowing that he has the consciousness of the original Cletus is a scary prospect since he was one of the most dangerous serial killers in the Marvel Universe, with or without a symbiote. While Spider-Woman needs to get rid of Carnage sooner rather than later, having it go back to Cletus could spell disaster. With Eddie Brock and Venom back together again, the clock might be ticking for Carnage and Venom to battle once again.

What are your thoughts on Cletus Kasady’s return to Marvel Comics? Let us know if you want to see Cletus and Carnage back together in the comments below.