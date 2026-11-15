5 Best Comic Book Superhero Duos Who Deserve a Buddy Movie in the MCU

There have been Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies about solo heroes and those with teams in them, but there has been little in the way of buddy movies, with two heroes teaming up to save the day. There have been a few, such as when the Punisher showed up to work with Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Disney+ series with Sam Wilson’s Captain America and the Winter Soldier, but there are so many other great options from Marvel Comics that could make for a perfect duo buddy movie. In some cases, these are partners who are known to work together all the time, and in other cases, they are heroes who just shine when they appear in a comic book together.

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In the 1970s, Marvel created a duo book for Power Man and Iron Fist to try to help boost the sales on each of their titles, and it worked perfectly. This morphed into Heroes for Hire, and the two have been connected ever since. However, there are so many other options, and they exist on the street level, in the deep reaches of space, and with just the best of friends who are always there for each other. All of these pairings would make for a perfect MCU movie.

5) Heroes for Hire

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Luke Cage and Danny Rand first met in Power Man #48 (1977) by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. They met as enemies. A hostage situation forced Cage to go after Misty Knight, which Iron Fist didn’t take kindly to. The team-up ran as a three-part arc in #48-50, and the book was retitled Power Man and Iron Fist with #50. This was a brilliant pairing, as they worked as an odd couple from the start, and even without great villains, their back-and-forth banter made it a popular title.

The original series ended with Iron Fist’s death in #125 (1986), but the 2016 Power Man and Iron Fist series by David Walker and Sanford Greene reunited the pair after they drifted apart, with Cage now a family man and Rand still a playboy. Both Luke Cage and Iron Fist were on the Netflix Marvel shows, and Luke Cage returned at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. With Iron Fist supposed to arrive in Season 3, there is every reason why Marvel should put them together in a Heroes for Hire series on Disney+, if not give them an actual movie.

4) Spider-Woman & Captain Marvel

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Spider-Woman and Captain Marvel began their friendship after Rogue stole Carol Danvers’ powers and most of her memory in The Avengers Annual #10 (1981) by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden. After Rogue took down Carol, Spider-Woman saved her and took her to the X-Men to see if Professor X could help her with the mental blanks. Their friendship only strengthened when Carol confronted the Avengers about leaving her with Marcus, and Jessica Drew stood by her.

Since then, the two have shared countless storylines, and both women have been there for each other when they needed it the most. This would be a perfect combination for a movie together, especially since it wouldn’t have to be a big superhero adventure, as Spider-Woman is a private detective and Carol Danvers doesn’t have to go cosmic in all her adventures. The only thing holding it back is that Sony controls the rights to Spider-Woman, which makes it hard to bring her into the MCU, although it’s not impossible.

3) Star-Lord & Nova

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The Star-Lord fans know today is a much more recent Marvel hero than most people might have expected. The modern version of Peter Quill made his debut in Thanos #8 (2004) by Keith Giffen and Ron Lim as an inmate at the Kyln space prison until Gladiator conscripted him. Richard Rider, on the other hand, has been around for decades, debuting in Nova #1 (1976) by Marv Wolfman and John Buscema. The two men eventually teamed up in Annihilation when Star-Lord served alongside Nova as the resistance’s key tactician.

Nova and Star-Lord have since become the closest of friends, and with their banter and often contrasting ideals, they always deliver an entertaining comic book storyline. Nova is supposed to debut in the MCU soon, and Star-Lord has been around for years as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Having Star-Lord show up in the Nova movie could be the best possible scenario because this is a duo that has to team up in the MCU.

2) Spider-Man & Wolverine

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Spider-Man teamed up with the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but there is an even better team-up that needs to happen in the MCU. Spider-Man’s best partner in his history of working with other heroes is easily Wolverine. The two first teamed up way back in the one-shot Spider-Man vs. Wolverine (1986), an issue where Spider-Man accidentally killed one of Wolverine’s allies, Charlemagne, something that the Wall-Crawler took hard.

However, their best partnership came in the Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine miniseries (2010-2011) by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert. This saw the two heroes in a massive time-travel adventure, where they went deep into the future and even further back into the past. They eventually settled down in the Old West, where Spider-Man fell in love, but then were whisked back to the present day. It was a brilliant and entertaining story, and it would be a perfect MCU stand-alone movie.

1) Black Panther & Storm

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The best thing about this team-up is that it is almost surely going to happen. In the comics, Black Panther and Storm fell in love and got married. The king of Wakanda and one of the most powerful mutants in all of existence were perfect together, and when Storm moved to Wakanda and became one of its defenders, it was just as good as anything she did with the X-Men. When Black Panther ended their marriage during Avengers vs. X-Men, after Wakanda’s destruction, it was heartbreaking.

The MCU seems to be pairing up the duo, but in a very different way. T’Challa is dead, and Marvel has signed David Jonsson to play his son, also named T’Challa. He will likely appear in the Avengers: Secret Wars movie and then will be in the next Black Panther movie as well. Marvel signed Maya Boyd to play a young version of Storm in its first X-Men film, and she is also rumored to appear in the next Black Panther movie. Black Panther and Storm might be the next big couple to hit the MCU.

What team-up would you most like to see in an MCU movie? Let us know your dream pairing in the comments below.