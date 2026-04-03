10 Best Marvel Superheroes Who Defined the ’70s

For the comic book industry, the 1970s were defined by the transition from the Silver Age to the Bronze Age, the latter spanned 1975 to 1985. The Bronze Age was characterized by censorship laws being reigned back, leading to more mature and socially relevant themes being tackled like racism, drugs, and death. Marvel Comics played a significant role in shaping the Bronze Age, as many of its biggest and most influential storylines at the time explored those themes and pushed the envelope of what could be depicted in comics. This decade also saw the emergence of many complex, beloved superheroes and anti-heroes with long lasting legacies.

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No longer constrained by over-the-top censorship laws, Marvel was able to expand its creative potential and grow alongside its audience. On top of introducing more violent and horror-adjacent characters, the Bronze Age saw greater representation among its superheroes and engagement in societally significant issues. From mutants to monsters, these are the greatest Marvel superheroes of the ‘70s.

10) Iron Fist

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During the ‘70s, martial arts movies and TV shows were all the rage, so Marvel Comics decided in 1974 to jump on the bandwagon by creating Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. As a young boy of a wealthy family, Danny lost his parents during a hike into the Himalayan Mountains. He was then found and adopted by monks of the mystical city of K’un-Lun, who trained him to master numerous fighting styles. After defeating an all-mighty dragon, Danny earned the title of the Iron Fist. Having fully harnessed his chi, Iron Fist is one of the most skilled martial artists in history and uses his techniques to defend the streets of New York. To this day, Iron Fist is Marvel’s premier martial arts master.

9) Moon Knight

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Initially debuting in 1975 as an enemy of Werewolf by Night, Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, quickly proved himself to be a much more popular character than his hairy adversary. One of Marvel’s most brutal heroes, Marc was a mercenary who was saved from the brink of death by becoming the avatar of the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu. Reborn as the Fist of Khonshu, Moon Knight uses diverse gadgets and a vicious fighting style to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight became even more interesting when it was revealed that his “alter-egos” Steven Grant and Jake Lockley were actually split personalities. With his story about navigating his dissociative identity disorder and connection to an Egyptian God, Moon Knight is among Marvel’s most complex anti-heroes.

8) Colossus

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In 1975, the X-Men were revitalized and expanded when the original group broke up, and Professor X assembled a new team of superhero mutants from around the world. Of this colorful cast of new X-Men, the team’s muscle was the Russian mutant Piotr Rasputin, aka Colossus. His X-Gene grants him the ability to encase his body in a tough and flexible metal that drastically increases his strength. Yet despite his tough exterior, Colossus is a kind and sensitive soul who will do anything to protect his fellow X-Men. And although he has one of the most engaging bloodlines in Marvel, Colossus still sees the X-Men as his true family, with himself taking on a big brother role.

7) Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze)

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In 1972, villains learned that there would be hell to pay for their crimes. Motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze made a deal with the demon Mephisto to cure his surrogate father’s cancer. While Mephisto does cure his cancer, the man immediately dies in a crash. Nonetheless, Johnny was forced to uphold his end of the bargain. Merging with the Spirit of Vengeance known as Zarathos, Johnny transformed into the flaming skull-headed Ghost Rider. Riding a flaming motorcycle, Ghost Rider is among Marvel’s most fearsome anti-heroes. His unique power, called the Penance Stare, to make people feel the accumulated pain from all their victims, makes him stand out even more. Johnny would inspire many more Ghost Riders to continue his eternal mission to punish the wicked for their sins.

6) She-Hulk

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Despite her name, powers, and familial ties, Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, couldn’t be more different from her cousin, the Incredible Hulk. After Jennifer was shot by mobsters in 1979, Bruce saved her life by giving her a gamma-irradiated blood transfusion. However, instead of manifesting a rage-fueled split personality, Jennifer discovered that she could transform at will into the Sensational She-Hulk. Although she’s not as strong as her cousin, She-Hulk retains her mind and has full control of her transformations. A hilarious character, She-Hulk is well-known as one of the first fourth wall-breaking superheroes. Additionally, her escapades as a superhero lawyer lend themselves to a variety of fun and unique storylines. Everything about She-Hulk is empowering and subversive, making her a standout and lovable hero.

5) Luke Cage

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From his debut in 1972, Luke Cage made history as the first Black superhero to get his own solo comic series. After being wrongfully convicted and sent to prison, the man originally known as Carl Jones was used in an illegal super soldier experiment. Developing super strength and unbreakable skin, Carl broke out of prison and adopted the alias Luke Cage to hide his identity. He would go on to become the Hero for Hire called Power Man alongside his best friend Iron Fist. A staple of street-level and Black superheroes, Luke Cage is a socially conscious hero who will do anything to protect the poor and downtrodden. Luke Cage became such a big name that he even temporarily led the Thunderbolts and the Avengers.

4) Punisher

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With comics having been the subject of extreme censorship laws for decades, the sudden emergence in 1974 of an anti-hero who used guns and was willing to torture, maim, and murder criminals was a shock to everyone. Initially debuting as an antagonist of Spider-Man, Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, proved popular enough to stand as his own character. When his family was gunned down by mobsters, the veteran Frank completely abandoned his civilian life and dedicated his every waking moment to killing every criminal he could. The Punisher is an icon that reflects the dark reality of vigilantism, showing how a broken man let down by the justice system could allow vengeance to overtake his life.

3) Nightcrawler

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Debuting alongside the rest of the X-Men’s second incarnation in 1975, Kurt Wagner, aka Nightcrawler, immediately stood out as one of the most visually striking mutants ever conceived. Although he may look like a demon, Nightcrawler is a kindhearted, devout Catholic hero who refuses to let his appearance diminish his positive attitude. On top of his impressive teleportation abilities, Nightcrawler is a skilled acrobat and an expert swordsman. Nightcrawler is always there to lend other people support, and his complicated family with the likes of Mystique and Rogue has offered some of the best drama in X-Men comics. As a person persecuted for his appearance despite his compassionate and fun-loving nature, Nightcrawler embodies the X-Men’s allegory for marginalized groups.

2) Storm

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From her first appearance as a member of the new X-Men team in 1975, Ororo Munroe, aka Storm, was one of the strongest and most influential heroes in Marvel. As the first Black woman superhero, Storm was an immediate gamechanger. With her complete mastery over the elements, it’s no surprise that people mistook her for a goddess. A determined and compassionate hero, Storm has repeatedly proven herself to be the most successful mutant in history. Some of her most notable feats include ruling over the Morlocks, leading the X-Men, wielding Mjolnir, marrying Black Panther and becoming the Queen of Wakanda, acting as the Grand Regent of Mars, and even becoming the Avatar of Life. Few heroes in history are as compassionate, wise, powerful, and influential as Storm.

1) Wolverine

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Once meant to be a one-shot Hulk villain in 1974, Logan, aka Wolverine, quickly transformed into one of the greatest superheroes of all time. A mutant born over a hundred years ago with bone claws, enhanced senses, and a healing factor, Wolverine has cut down countless villains. And after having his bones infused with the near-indestructible metal Adamantium, he became even deadlier. Getting a second chance at life by joining the X-Men, Wolverine quickly established himself as a temperamental but caring hero. His quest to remember his past and control the beast within him has driven some of Marvel’s deepest storylines. Without question, Wolverine is among the most important characters in modern fiction.

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