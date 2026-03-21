DC Comics’ 5 Original Titans, Ranked by Legacy

If you’re a fan of the Titans, you have the original ‘Fab Five’ lineup to thank. Following in the footsteps of their superhero mentors, sidekicks Robin, Wonder Girl, Aqualad, Kid Flash, and Speedy united to form the Teen Titans, an adolescent equivalent to the Justice League. Granted, this lineup isn’t as beloved as the New Teen Titans iteration, which added real fan-favorite characters like Starfire and Cyborg. Still, these heroes made something important together. A branding that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire and call young heroes to action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But while the overall team is great, what about the original Teen Titans’ individual members? How do they compare when stacked against one another? Sure, it’s not a competition, but let’s be real. Aqualad’s impact on the DC Universe is quite different compared to that of, say, Kid Flash. We’re not talking about powers here; we’re talking legacy. When it comes to this team’s first five members, how do they all rank in terms of their influence on the DCU? Well, read along and discover for yourself each of the original Titans and their impact on their world.

5. Aqualad

I really hate to do this to Garth, because it feels like I’m just leaning into the ‘Aquaman and everything associated with him is lame’ angle. It’s not that Aqualad isn’t a fine hero; he is. But rarely has he ever had the ability to rise above his station. Oh sure, he’s got a home in the Aquaman books, and he breezes through Titans every once in a while. But I don’t think it’s controversial to say that Garth has no real impact on the world outside of the Teen Titans. Maybe one day, but certainly not now.

4. Wonder Girl

In a perfect world, I would have ranked her higher. After all, Donna was a member of the New Teen Titans and became a much bigger part of Titans lore over the years. Plus, her strong presence in the Wonder Woman books really endeared her to fans. Unfortunately, Donna’s biggest problem is her tricky continuity. Her origin and history have been changed so much that it’s really held her back from growing like her teammates. She’s a notable Titan and an amazing Wonder Woman character, but it’s been difficult for her to break out beyond that.

3. Speedy

I’m not the biggest fan of Roy, but I have to admit this guy has had one hell of a history. He infamously became the face of a drug crisis when his heroin addiction was revealed in Green Lantern. But Speedy got clean and started to evolve. He became Arsenal and later a full-fledged member of the Justice League as Red Arrow (though that was temporary). Roy has popped up in so many books, from Titans to Green Arrow to Justice League. He’s had a harrowing journey, but it’s given him a surprisingly consistent presence in the DCU.

2. Kid Flash

Wally West had a meteoric rise in the DC Universe in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths. After his uncle Barry disappeared, Wally stepped into the Flash’s bright yellow boots and became arguably the fastest and most well-known Scarlet Speedster around. As the Flash, Wally became a crucial asset to the Justice League and the entire hero community. Sadly, the hero got benched during the New 52 and early Rebirth years. But since the Infinite Frontier era, Wally’s picked up the pace and is back showing everyone why he’s one of the greatest success stories in the DC Universe.

1. Robin

I don’t think there’s a Teen Titan that’s left a greater impact on the DC Universe or superhero comics in general than Robin. Everyone, even your parents and grandparents, knows who Robin is. Aside from being the de facto archetype for sidekicks, Dick Grayson has had an amazing history since he fought alongside the Titans. Countless books and epic storylines with him as the starring character, and he’s led numerous teams. Seriously, even if you don’t like Robin, you have to admit that Dick’s impact on the DC Universe is greater than most of his Teen Titans teammates combined.

How do you think the original Teen Titans rank by legacy? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!