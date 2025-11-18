5 Times Deadpool Was the Villain

Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, is one of Marvel Comics’ most vicious yet hilarious anti-heroes. With his constant fourth wall breaks and profane quips, Deadpool has become a pop-culture icon. However, there have been times when Deadpool took the joke too far. As a crazed and violent lunatic, Deadpool has committed his fair share of morally questionable acts that make him seem more like a villain. Although killing villains is par for the course for his status as an anti-hero, Deadpool has also tortured and murdered many people who did nothing wrong. While sometimes he’ll feel regret for his actions, most of the time Deadpool treats these horrible crimes as mere jokes.

With his long history as a selfish mercenary and assassin, Deadpool has committed his fair share of horrendous acts that should land him a lifetime in prison.

5) Using His Daughter as Bait

Given Deadpool’s mentally unstable, violent, and selfish tendencies, it should come as no surprise that he would never win Father of the Year. Still, what he did to his long-lost illegitimate daughter, Ellie, is nothing short of despicable. When the villain Madcap was committing crimes while impersonating Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth set Ellie up as bait to lure the villain to him. When Madcap fell for the trap and started fighting Deadpool, bullets started flying, with one nearly hitting Ellie. She survived only because the speedster Quicksilver intervened to save her, sparing Deadpool from losing his daughter. And although Ellie forgave her dad for putting her in mortal danger, that doesn’t excuse the recklessness of Deadpool’s decision.

4) Imprisoning and Abusing Blind Al

The movie trilogy portrays Deadpool and his roommate, Blind Al, as having an odd yet close friendship. However, in the comics, the elderly Blind Al isn’t Deadpool’s roommate, but his prisoner. Deadpool would regularly bully her while forcing her to cook and clean for him. Deadpool would also routinely lock Blind Al in a torture room. If Blind Al even thinks about escaping, Deadpool tortures her. He’ll also kill anyone who tries to help Blind Al escape from her tormentor. Although Blind Al acts like these things don’t bother her, Deadpool’s imprisonment and abuse of a blind old woman for fun is sick and twisted.

3) Killing an Innocent Woman

When the villain Styfe kidnapped Ellie, he forced Deadpool to kill four people. Although three of the intended victims managed to survive through various means, the last one, Marrietta Nelson, wasn’t so lucky. Unlike the other three, who had some relationship to Deadpool and therefore were given more leeway for their survival via time travel and other methods, Marietta was just a random civilian. Deadpool snuck into her bedroom to tell her that he was going to kill her, and why. Deadpool then reveals that he had already injected her with a lethal but painless poison while she slept, and she dies soon after. While any other hero would have tried to save Marrietta and Ellie, Deadpool took the easier route and murdered an innocent woman.

2) Working for Hydra Captain America and Killing Phil Coulson

In the highly controversial Secret Empire storyline, Captain America is replaced by an evil alternate universe version of himself who leads Hydra. As he worked towards having Hydra take over the world, Hydra Captain America recruited Deadpool to help him. The anti-hero always idolized Captain America, so the impersonator had no issue manipulating Deadpool. Although Deadpool had no idea that this Captain America was an imposter, he still didn’t hesitate when his “hero” ordered him to hunt down and kill S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson. With blind loyalty, Deadpool follows through with the order and murders one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most heroic agents. Even if it wasn’t his intention, Deadpool aided Hydra Captain America’s plans for world domination.

1) Slaughtering the Entire Marvel Universe

One of the most popular Deadpool storylines ever, Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, follows through on its title. Set in an alternate universe, this version of Deadpool realized that he and the rest of his world are works of fiction and realized that the lives of the other heroes were meaningless. With nothing to lose, Deadpool began massacring Marvel’s hero population. He shot Spider-Man, decapitated Hulk when he turned into Bruce Banner, drove Professor X to insanity, and committed countless other atrocities. Deadpool even murdered the adolescent superhero team Power Pack. By the end of his bloody crusade, Deadpool successfully murdered every single superhero in Marvel Comics. Each issue of this comic is bloodier than the last, revealing what happens when Deadpool abandons the few morals he has left.

