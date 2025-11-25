5 Unmissable 2026 Marvel Comics That Were Just Announced (But You’ll Have To Wait)

As comic fans, it’s always fun to take a peek and see what publishers like Marvel Comics have in store for the coming months. Thanks to the solicitations Marvel generally prepares for comic shop owners, fans everywhere get a small taste of stories that won’t hit the shelves for another three months. While the solicitations only provide the broad details and a couple of covers, it’s enough to spark discussions among readers everywhere. And the latest batch of solicitations has more than a few goodies set for 2026.

Thanksgiving may be around the corner, but Marvel Comics is already preparing for Valentine’s Day with its recent February solicitations. It’s a big month for the House of Ideas, with Ultimate Endgame bringing the Ultimate imprint to a close and the groundwork for Armageddon being laid out. Not to mention, this month will see a lot of exciting debut issues of new miniseries and ongoing titles. Read on to discover 5 titles from Marvel Comics that you are certainly not going to want to miss next February.

5. Marc Spector: Moon Knight #1

Since 2021, Jed MacKay has been the guiding light for Moon Knight’s beloved new era, and that era is going on strong with a brand-new direction for the street-level hero. Mackay reunites with frequent collaborator Devmalya Pramanik for Marc Spector: Moon Knight #1. Admittedly, this is more of a relaunch than a complete overhaul for Moon Knight. But knowing MacKay will continue the amazing work he’s done with Spector in the past several years is nice to see. Hopefully, with this being MacKay’s fourth Moon Knight series, he’ll have some big surprises in store for fans.

4. Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1

It was only days ago that the King of the Monsters’ reign of terror came to an end in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. But the story isn’t over yet, as Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 by Gerry Duggan, Javier Garrón, and Ig Guara picks up where the previous miniseries left off: With Godzilla being weaponized by Knull, the god of the symbiotes. This new series promises to be even more destructive as Godzilla’s going after the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe, and truth be told, I have no idea how they’re going to stop him this time.

3. Predator: Bloodshed #1

With the properties of 20th Century Studios being owned by Disney, Marvel Comics has been able to make a swath of new Predator Comics. While the publisher has been going hard on crossovers with Spider-Man and Black Panther, Predator: Bloodshed is a new story that keeps the attention on the series’ iconic alien. Jordan Morris and Roland Boschi are teaming up for Predator: Bloodshed #1 that sees Earth’s greatest fighters compete in a tournament against an honest-to-god Predator. It’s a simple premise, but one that promises all the violence and carnage one expects from this franchise.

2. Daredevil #1

Daredevil’s been out of the game since his ongoing series ended back in September. But with a new season of Daredevil: Born Again due early next year, Marvel Comics isn’t going to leave the Man Without Fear in the cold. Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett kick off a new chapter for Matt Murdock with Daredevil #1, which is going to see its hero go from a lawyer to a law educator. But don’t think there won’t be action, because this new series will also see Daredevil hounded by a new villain who’s almost guaranteed to complicate Matt’s life.

1. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1

2026 is going to be a big year for Marvel Comics, especially with its mysterious Armageddon event that’s poised to bring huge changes. But before Chip Zdarsky embarks on that event, he’s going to prep fans with a prelude that begins with Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #1. Zdarsky and Luca Maresca’s miniseries follows Logan as he revisits his past with Weapon X, only to discover its methods are still in practice. While there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Armageddon, the Marvel event of the year starts with this comic.

What comic are you looking forward to next February?