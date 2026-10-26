5 Venom Hosts Who Prove That Eddie Brock Is Not Venom’s Endgame (Including His Original Host)

Venom is back with Eddie Brock following the events of the “Queen in Black” storyline, and the first issue of their new series has the two back to their old tricks. Ever since Venom arrived on Earth, bonding with Eddie Brock has always seemed like the right pairing, even though Marvel has tried several other hosts over the years. Some of the hosts were terrible options, with Mac Gargan’s Scorpion turning Venom into a terrifying villain while working with the Dark Avengers. There were other hosts who didn’t last very long, mostly because they were also bad people and Venom really didn’t need to be bonded to them.

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However, there are other hosts Venom has bonded with over the years that prove that Eddie Brock also might not be the best option.

5) Dylan Brock

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Dylan Brock first appeared in Venom #7 (2018) by Donny Cates and Iban Coello. He is Eddie Brock’s son with Anne Weying. Dylan was raised by Eddie’s father, Carl Brock, after Anne left the infant with him. He ended up bonding with Venom in Venom #35 (2021), which was the final issue of the Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman run, and he became the lead character in the next Venom series by Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch. Venom saved Dylan, who was shot by Jack O’Lantern, before receiving Eddie’s blessing to bond with the boy.

There was a huge retcon in the series because Eddie and Dylan first believed they were half-brothers, with Venom hiding Eddie’s memories that Dylan was his son. It turned out the Hive Mind caused Dylan’s conception with the idea that he could one day free the symbiotes from Knull’s control. Dylan has more powers than his dad because he can control symbiotes, and not just Venom. Dylan and Venom ended up splitting in “Venom War” when the anti-Carnage (Eganrac) began to kill Venom, causing the symbiote to push Dylan out of the bond to save the boy.

4) Tel-Kar (his original host)

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The original host of Venom was not Spider-Man, as Marvel originally showed. Instead, this was retconned to show that Venom had a sentient host before ever bonding to Peter Parker in Secret Wars. The first Venom host was a Kree soldier named Tel-Kar, and he was introduced in Venom: First Host #1 (2018) by Mike Costa and Mark Bagley. He served in the Lesser Magellanic Special Tactics Division, and Venom fought in a war alongside him.

Tel-Kar was the first host for Venom because the Kree got the symbiote as a baby after its own species cast it out. The Kree wanted to change shapes like the Skrulls, which is why they bonded the symbiote to Tel-Kar. His job was to infiltrate the Skrulls during the Kree-Skrull War. When the Skrulls discovered the truth, Tel-Kar erased the symbiote’s memories and separated from it. Because Venom wanted to bond only to one host after this, other symbiotes imprisoned him and sealed him away, where he remained until he was pulled onto Battleworld in Secret Wars.

3) Flash Thompson

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Flash Thompson went from being a high school bully who tormented Peter Parker to a war hero who lost both of his legs while fighting in Iraq. The United States government started Project Rebirth 2.0, which was the Sym-Soldier Program, and it chose Thompson as the host for the Venom symbiote, which regrew Thompson’s legs when it bonded to him. Thompson could only stay bonded for 48 hours to keep Venom from taking full control, and he was told he only had about 20 missions before someone replaced him.

Flash debuted as the new Venom in The Amazing Spider-Man #654 (2011) by Dan Slott, Paulo Siqueira, and Ronan Cliquet. He had his own solo stories that started in 2011 with Rick Remender and Tony Moore, and Cullen Bunn took over late in the series. He joined the Secret Avengers, Thunderbolt Ross’s Thunderbolts, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. After Flash and Venom separated, Flash bonded with Anti-Venom.

2) Mary Jane Watson

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Marvel ran All-New Venom as a whodunit, and there was a big mystery over who the new host was. Readers suspected Luke Cage, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, Robbie Robertson, and Paul Rabin before the reveal. Mary Jane Watson was finally revealed as the new mystery Venom host in All-New Venom #5 (2025). Before this, MJ was the hero known as Jackpot, and she ended up bonding with Venom during the “Venom War” storyline.

This was done to save both of their lives. Mary Jane was also dying when her Jackpot power device malfunctioned and caused her body to disintegrate at a molecular level. To save her, Venom fused with her on a cellular level, which meant that Venom was all that was holding her molecules together. They did a lot of good things together, and Mary Jane had strong control over Venom, and even helped make the symbiote a better hero than before. Venom eventually left MJ for Eddie again after “Queen in Black,” but not until making sure that MJ was cured and was no longer in danger of death.

1) Peter Parker

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For years, Marvel made it seem that Peter Parker was Venom’s first host when he found the symbiote on Battleworld and thought it was just a costume he could control with his mind. In reality, it was a symbiote that hid its true nature from Spider-Man and let him think he was controlling it. In reality, the symbiote was going on adventures when Peter was asleep, using his body, and trying to be a hero in its own right. However, when Peter learned it was an alien in his body, he had Reed Richards help forcefully remove it.

Venom hated Spider-Man for rejecting him, and he found Eddie Brock, who hated Peter Parker, whom he blamed for ruining his journalism career. However, even with the hatred, which made Venom a villain for years, the symbiote never stopped wanting to be with Peter, and Venom considers Spider-Man just as perfect a match as Eddie Brock. This relationship is very rough, as Spider-Man hates pretty much everything about the symbiotes, even if Venom’s hatred has dissipated over the years.

Do you think Eddie Brock is the best host for Venom? Let us know who you want to see as Venom’s host in the comments below.