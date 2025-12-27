Rogue’s 7 Greatest Looks

Anna Marie, aka Rogue, has been one of the strongest forces to ever join the X-Men in their history. Starting off as a villain for the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and would later join them at her time of need. Now she’s married to her husband Gambit and leading the X-Men in Louisiana. She’s had quite the character journey, especially with sharing the mind with Carol Danvers and controlling her powers while still wanting to touch other people without them dying. She’s become one of, if not the most complex, member of the X-Men as well as a valiant leader among the team. So, of course, she is going to have some of the greatest costumes the team has ever seen on top of that.

Almost all of her costumes have her covered from the neck down, which is unique for most female superheroes. Rogue covers her body most of the time due to the safety of others and offers a strong metaphor for wanting to hide who she is. While there have been a few exceptions to this rule, she almost always keeps the same color scheme as well. Always with a heavy green emphasis, she stands out as one of the most colorful members of the X-Men.

7) First Appearance

Starting off our list is Rogue’s outfit from her days with the Brotherhood. While it’s a far cry from what she wears now, it does have all of the classic elements. The colors are all there along with the white streaks in the front of her hair (albeit with a twist). While the look is dated a good degree and screams “villain” it’s still bold. This remained her X-Men costume when she joined the heroes. Her hair was a bit different, and there was more white trim, but it was a good variation of the classic.

6) Savage Land

Rogue: The Savage Land

Easily the most egregious costume she ever wore was the Savage Land costume. This costume more or less was what’s left of a previous costume she wore and made it work in this setting. She had lost her powers temporarily here due to the Siege Perilous and was free to be herself for once.

It’s less about how this one looks and more about the impact it did for her characters. Being able to feel human, even if it wasn’t permanent, was a huge thing for her and taught her how to regain control of her powers. It would go a long way to where we are now with her and Gambit being able to kiss without getting him hurt.

5) X-Men Legacy

Rogue’s X-Men Legacy costume was another revealing costume of hers but not as noticeable as the Savage Land one. This costume was an updated callback to her original but opted for white in place of yellow in this costume. As well as opting for short sleeves with longer gloves to show she’s ready to fight. Adding the scarf to the mix added a nice touch to the costume to show a gentler side for those she would help. Opting for an olive tone of green was also an interesting choice for her in this costume, but it helps it stand out.

4) Red Jumpsuit

During the X-Treme X-Men era, Rogue changed up her look with this red jumpsuit. It’s the most different she’s ever looked, but there’s a charm to it. Showing she could be bold and different on a new interpretation of the X-Men. While it’s another divisive look for her, she made it work and defied the expectations that came with it.

Adding the black leather jacket on top of it was a nice change of pace from her classic leather jacket she added. Thankfully, she didn’t add much green, or she would have looked like a Christmas tree.

3) Messiah Complex

Messiah Complex was another classic redux to her first appearance costume, but it was another amazing one for her. Of the two costumes from X-Men Legacy, this one pops for us a bit more. Adding a cape along with the even darker shade of green was bold as is but using white instead of yellow was another decision that made this look standout. Having her hair down, too, for once was also a nice touch.

The look also strikes some inspiration from Magneto to some varying degrees. It showed she wasn’t going to mess around and be the agreeable one, but someone who can lead the team when necessary and put her will first.

2) Outback Era

Easily Rogue’s most underrated outfit has to be her Outback Era costume. It was very simple, black tights along with green boots, gloves, and a corset. Super simple in the grand scheme of things for her looks, but it defined an era for her. One where she felt the most complex as a character with a team of lost souls that comprised this era. One where every member was at the top of their game and felt more like a family.

While this yellow is missed here, it was truly a striking costume for Rogue. It says everything you need to know about her and how she chooses to view herself as well. Being ashamed of herself and fitting in with those who cared about her. Then again, every character on this roster had some of their best designs, but Rogue’s was the stand out.

1) Jim Lee Redesign

Marvel Comics

The classic yellow and green combined with the tan leather jacket over the suit is literal perfection. Add her yellow gloves and have her hair hanging the way it’s supposed to, and you have the iconic Rogue look. It helps greatly that it was the animated X-Men costume, but it was so perfect for the show, and it’s what she often wears the most.

Everyone during this era is synonymous with these designs, and for good reason. We can’t picture the cover of X-Men #24 without Rogue and Gambit in their respective costumes on that cover, and we wouldn’t want to either. She started with a bang and ended with one too; it’s the perfect costume to end on Sug’.

