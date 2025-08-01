10 Marvel’s Best Short-Lived Series That Deserved More Than 12 Issues

Marvel has been around for decades, and while that means we’ve been fortunate enough to get plenty of long-running series, we’ve also seen our fair share of shorter series. Naturally, many series were designed to be shorter, but not all of them. For every Thor series that runs into the high double digits, there are three times as many series that were lucky to hit lucky number ten. Some of these shorter series have quickly become fan-favorites, and we’re not letting go of them anytime soon. These series often find a way to leave a mark, despite never exceeding twelve issues.

Over the years, Marvel Comics has released hundreds of shorter series. Some of these series were always meant to be that way, while many more were cancelled ahead of their time. Even those that were always intended to have a limited run can capture our hearts and imaginations, resulting in an avid fan base that always wanted more. It’s good to know that the community isn’t shy about sharing their love.

Naturally, it isn’t possible to list every series that deserved a longer run. We’d be here all day! So if we missed one of your favorites, be sure to mention it in the comments so new fans can discover it.

1) West Coast Avengers (2018-2019)

Total Issues: 10

There have been many iterations of the West Coast Avengers over the years (including a current run led by Iron Man), but this 2018 series was something else. The two Hawkeyes (Kate Bishop and Clint Barton) assembled the team to protect the West Coast, and in doing so, they opened the door to a whole lot of chaos and fun.

West Coast Avengers was created by Kelly Thompson, Stefano Caselli, and Triona Tree Farrell. It brought a surprising group of heroes to the same team, including Hawkeye (x2), Fuse, Ms. America, Gwenpool, and Quentin Quire. It is also the series that brought Jeff the Land Shark to life, so it’s safe to say this series has secured its place in Marvel history.

2) The Vision (2015-2016)

Total Issues: 12

Fans across the Marvel community have talked about The Vision, and it is a series that lives up to the hype. The story follows the titular character, Vision. Famously a member of the Avengers, Vision has always wanted to be more human. This series actively explores his quest for humanity, and that includes his new family. They’ve moved to the suburbs, and it doesn’t take long for readers to realize just how far Vision will go to protect his family and a semblance of normalcy.

The Vision was created by Tom King, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Mike Del Mundo. The Vision is often hailed as a groundbreaking series, but let us not forget that it is also deeply haunting. The series may have only lasted 12 issues, but it knew how to pack a punch. This is one of those stories that will never leave your mind once you allow it in.

3) Mosaic (2016-2017)

Total Issues: 8

Most fans can agree that some of the more recent attempts with Marvel’s Inhumans haven’t gone well, both in the comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While most of the recent Inhumans series were met with lukewarm reception, Mosaic shone brightly. Sadly, because the larger Inhumans push didn’t work the way Marvel hoped, many series, including Mosaic, were discontinued.

Mosaic was created by Geoffrey Thorne, Khary Randolph, Thony Silas, and Bruno Oliveria. It followed the titular character, Mosiac, who was once known as Morris Sackett. He used to be a talented (professional) basketball player, but then the Terrigen Mists changed his whole life, as he learned he was an Inhuman. He gained access to a vast collection of abilities, most notably the one that effectively turned him into a ghost (complete with the ability to possess those around him). The series was unlike anything else Marvel has ever had to offer, so it’s worth checking out even now.

4) New Warriors (2014)

Total Issues: 12

Marvel has a lot of teams, and sometimes it’s easy to lose track of them all. The New Warriors have assembled and broken up a few times, including a 2014 run. However, this team had a bit of fun, bringing new heroes (and new iterations of heroes) into the mix. The team included Justice (Vance Astrovik), Speedball (Robbie Baldwin), Nova (Sam Alexander), Scarlet Spider (Kain Parker), Hummingbird (Aracely Penalba), and Sun Girl (Selah Burke).

New Warriors was created by Christopher Yost, Marcus To, and David Curiel. Speedball and Justice worked at the helm, bringing the team back together for lots of adventures. To give you an idea of the stakes at hand, the team begins with a face-off against The High Evolutionary. Sadly, the group only got 12 issues before things wrapped up.

5) Hawkeye: Freefall (2020)

Total Issues: 6

If you’re a Hawkeye fan, you’ve probably read all of his surprisingly groundbreaking series, including Hawkeye: Freefall. The story may only be six issues long, but it’s well worth the read. It begins with a mysterious Ronin taking to the streets, and it’s not the one you think it is. Understandably, that causes quite a bit of trouble for Clint, who has to step in and clean up the mess.

Hawkeye: Freefall was created by Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt. This series has a bit of everything for everyone, from Clint Barton chaos to plenty of cameos, not to mention a fair bit of drama. Despite this, it tends to get overshadowed by other Hawkeye series (which, admittedly, are also pretty solid).

6) CAGE! (2016-2017)

Total Issues: 4

Luke Cage, also known as Power Man, is a Hero for Hire hailing from Hell’s Kitchen. He’s seen it all and saved the day on more than a few occasions. Naturally, Luke has had a few solo series over the years, but nothing quite like CAGE! We’re used to seeing Luke Cage in control and in his domain, so naturally, this series is about to pop him into another realm. Not literally, but it might as well be.

CAGE! was created by Genndy Tartakovsky (yes, really!) and Stephen DeStefano. CAGE! only ran for four issues, but you know they’re heavy-hitting and fascinating. The series is a bit more quirky than other Luke Cage stories, which may explain why it isn’t better-known.

7) Marvel Boy (2000-2001)

Total Issues: 6

Marvel Boy may not have the most memorable name, given the franchise, but it’s absolutely a hidden gem. The series follows Noh-Varr, the hero known as Marvel Boy. He’s a member of the Kree race who has famously worked alongside many Marvel heroes and teams, but this particular series was all about him.

Marvel Boy was created by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones, so you just know it’s gonna be good. The story picks up with Noh-Varr escaping his captor, Dr. Midas. Naturally, that’s easier said than done, but it did inspire the hero to swear an oath of vengeance on humanity. These days, Noh-Varr is probably better known for his time among the Young Avengers (or his ex-romance with Kate Bishop), but this series was a brief moment that allowed his solo story to shine.

8) Children Of The Atom (2021)

Total Issues: 6

Children Of The Atom was one of many Marvel and X-Men series that had to suddenly redirect thanks to world events (namely the pandemic). It’s set within the Krakoa era, but it doesn’t feel like anything else of the time, and that’s a good thing. Children Of The Atom was a teenage superhero group, but with a few fun twists.

Children Of The Atom was created by Vita Ayala, Bernard Chang, and Paco Medina. The story highlighted a different group of mutants: Cyclops-Lass, Daycrawler, Marvel Guy, Cherub, and Gimmick. These heroes turned down the offer of Krakoa, only to find that this would kick off a strange series of events.

9) The Unstoppable Wasp (2017)

Total Issues: 8

Marvel has made many attempts to bring new heroes in under the mantle of those who came before, and Nadia Pym is one solid example of that. Her story is pretty different, despite her heritage. She was raised in the Red Room before breaking free and becoming a superhero in her own right. Her darker backstory would have been reason enough for Nadia to have a harsh look on the world, but she’s a bright and bubbly hero through and through.

The Unstoppable Wasp was created by Jeremy Whitley and Elsa Charretier. It follows the rise of Nadia as the Wasp, complete with her founding a new organization, G.I.R.L. It’s quirky and lovable, but it only got to run for eight issues before coming to an end.

10) Spider-Woman (2014)

Total Issues: 10

Marvel loves to bring Jessica Drew in for tie-in events, and that includes Spider-Verse. Enter the 2014 run of Spider-Woman, in which Jessica and Silk start a new mission together, and it involves trying to get out of the Spider-Verse in one piece. Easier said than done, right?

Spider-Woman was created by Dennis Hopeless, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D’Armata. The series had fun adding new stakes to Jess’ story and even added a new costume. It had a lot of potential to let Jess stay in the limelight for a bit, but it wrapped up after only ten issues.