Daredevil: Born Again Confirmed To Include One of the Hero’s Creepiest Villains

Daredevil: Born Again finally confirmed that one of the Marvel hero’s creepiest villains will be debuting in the Disney+ series. It’s been a busy New York Comic-Con for Marvel Studios. They revealed that the MCU show will hit the platform on March 4, 2025. Now, fans can look forward to Muse springing onto the scene to make Matt Murdock’s life a series of terrible trials. Don’t get it twisted, like more Daredevil stories on TV, Kingpin will still loom large as an antagonist. But, Muse will add some shades of gray with spray paint cans in Daredevil: Born Again. There’s a battle for the soul of New York City brewing and this struggle gets a new combattant. One that sees some serious flaws with the way that both Charlie Cox’s hero and Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain go about their rivalry.

Producer Sana Amanat told the crowd this news at New York Comic-Con. But, fans who have been paying attention absolutely gleaned this already. For starters, the D23 footage shown in the summer clearly showed Muse wreaking havoc in New York City. Secondly, the installation at D23 had the villain’s name clearly scrawled in the time portal with the new Daredevil suit and some other spicy details. So, it’s not really a surprise. But, it is interesting to have Marvel Studios say the word Muse out loud so far from the show’s release next year. Expect the marketing for Daredevil: Born Again to lean into some brutality that Deadpool & Wolverine and Echo employed in their promotional tours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Muse is back

Early returns on Muse have been good. Back at D23, the character’s design in live-action got a thumbs up from Charles Soule, aka the man that invented Muse. After seeing the footage unveiled during the Disney Expo, he had to tweet his reaction. “So, as revealed at #D23 yesterday Muse is in Daredevil: Born Again! [Ron Garney] and I created this serial killer/ misunderstood artist in 2016 for our Daredevil run,” the creator wrote. “From what I’ve seen, they stuck to the brief; very glad they nailed Ron’s amazing design!Incredibly cool.” The other attendees seemed to be in agreement with this assessment from Soule. All of the signs point to something amazing coming down from Marvel Studios when the show gets underway.

Daredevil: Born Again has inspired a lot of conversation on social media, as you would expect. The series is a follow-up to a Netflix classic that garnered a massive following on the Internet. Being a show in that bucket, there was a lot to live up to and it seems like Marvel Studios got the memo that this show really had to feel like the previous one. Both Vincent D’onofrio and Charlie Cox have been overly effusive in their praise of the show and its retooling. Whatever was going on before wasn’t exactly like the Netflix series, and the changes have been well-received. With Muse aboard, we’re headed for something that feels a lot more like a new addition to this saga rather than just simply picking up the banner for Season 3. After all, the Marvel fanbase is constantly clamoring for fresh ideas, maybe this show can manage to do both!

Are you surprised thart Muse is a part of the show? Check out all the pop culture discussion at @ComicBook!