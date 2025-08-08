6 Superpowers You Didn’t Know These Heroes Had

Many comic book characters experience a litany of changes over the years, often due to the prevalence of ret-cons by major publishers like DC and Marvel. These changes frequently include the addition or removal of superpowers, making it clear that not all abilities are permanent for a character. Someone once known for flight one minute might just find themselves planted firmly to terra firma. Elsewhere, too, is the prospect that an obscure power that once lay dormant for the character, finally reemerges in a brand new continuity. These lesser-known comic book power changes surprise even the most dedicated of fans, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From forgotten telepathy, to weird energy manipulation, there is plenty to explore when it comes to the world of superpowers. Here are 6 powers you didn’t know these comic book characters had.

6) Phasing Through Solid Objects, The Flash

As the character’s very name suggests, the Flash is best known for his incredible super speed. However, those familiar with the deeper lore of the character know there’s more to his powers than meets the eye. One of his lesser known abilities, for example, is the power to phase through solid objects, sometimes called “quantum tunneling” or “molecular phasing.” This power of theirs requires the Flash to vibrate his molecules at precise frequencies, allowing him to pass through matter. This power, of course, continues to remain relatively unknown on a general-level for audiences, though it’s one that has become more prevalent in live-action adaptations, proving that speed is not their only asset as a major character from the DC universe.

5) Permanent Theft of Someone’s Powers, Rogue

Rogue is best known for her ability to absorb someone’s abilities or power through touch, though most might not know that she has the ability to also steal those powers permanently. In rare cases, when the contract is prolonged or intense enough, Rogue can retain the powers of another indefinitely – sometimes even absorbing parts of their personality or memories as well. This aspect of her mutation not only allows for her to become one of the strongest mutants in existence, but also one of the most influential characters in X-Men lore. The irony, of course, is that this is often a double edged sword for Rogue. It’s a powerful mutation, but it also limits her ability to enjoy one of the most basic human emotional needs: that of touch.

4) Perfect Ventriloquism, Superman

Superman is, of course, known for nearly having every power under the yellow sun (not to mention the several other abilities he gains from every type of Kryptonite that’s out there) but fans might be surprised to learn that Superman has the ability to mimic the voices of others. This power was especially highlighted in an episode of Superman: The Animated Series and has gone on to become one of the many skills that Superman has access to in other stories as well. This power itself even comes as a bit of a surprise for the character as, for most, this would be a power befitting Batman, not Superman. Regardless, the Man of Steel still uses this ability to his advantage, something granted by his incredible hearing, a super power in its own right.

3) Resistance to Magic, Colossus

Although seen as little more than a heavy hitter, especially when it comes to his media adaptations, Colossus is nevertheless a powerful Mmtant in his own right, and not just because of his durability and strength. His lesser-known ability to be remarkably resistant to magic is proof enough as an example of this, where the character’s unique physiology enables said ability. When Colossus transforms into his organic steel form, he can not only endure attacks that intend to weaken him physically but mental ones directed by magic users as well.

2) Resistant to Telepathy, Deadpool

This is another one of those instances where the character is most known for their most visible powers but Deadpool is more than his immense combat skill and durability. He has his own set of more unique powers as well which include a resistance to telepathy. Mutants even as powerful as Emma Frost have struggled to enter the mind of this devil in red and black though, to be fair, it might just be because he keeps on pushing the limits of his ability to regenerate an organ of his. Then again, it is a wonder as to if those mutants really want a look inside that messed up head of his. Probably not.

1) Virtually Immortal, Plastic Man

Finally, and this is a crazy one, Plastic Man. He’s been seen as virtually immortal, at least in some interpretations, anyway. It isn’t set in stone that Plastic Man is in fact immortal. Rather, he has demonstrated an ability to survive for several years and onwards from when he first entered a state that allowed him to do so. This was immediately apparent during Plastic Man’s JLA years, where he was not only frozen in time, but shattered to pieces as well, only to later be brought back to full form in the present day when the Justice League defrosted and put the man back together. This is an incredible feat and in this case, it is Plas’ ability to survive the very passage of time and come back to the world as if he had just been taking a short nap that reveals just how powerful he really is, as a character.