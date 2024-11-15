A G.I. Joe Fan Favorite Just Gave Their Life for the Team’s Very First Mission

G.I. Joe #1 gave Duke’s team their very first mission, though it was no easy task. While initially thought to be a straightforward protection detail, things quickly escalated into a full-blown firefight, and the Joes found themselves significantly outnumbered and outgunned. That was partly thanks to Destro’s lethal new Energon-powered weapons, and as the battle started to turn against them, a fan-favorite character sacrificed their life to make sure the team accomplished the mission. It’s only the first issue, but G.I. Joe is now down one member of the team, and you can find our spoilery breakdown below.

The issue has the Joe team taking on their first mission as a new group, and the task is relatively straightforward. Transformers tech from a massive crash is being transported to a secure facility for research and after a number of break-ins at several weapons and advanced tech facilities, including M.A.R.S Industries, the Joe team is going to follow along with this latest pickup and keep the facility and the technology they are researching safe.

Thing is Cobra Commander and Destro have the same plan for Cobra, only they plan to hit that facility and steal that technology since it contains traces of Energon, which they can now track. It’s a simple mission for them too, as they seek to break in, get the tech, and leave. Little do both sides know they are now on a collision course with each other.

Complete Chaos

The battle begins with a hail of gunfire from a Cobra F.A.N.G. and then builds up from there, with Duke diving out a window to bring it down. In the facility things only get worse after a grenade takes out part of the team, clearing the way for Vipers to move in with their boosted weapons. The Joes are now being attacked with literal lasers while Cover Girl and Clutch are trying to wheel the tech out of there before the Vipers can get it.

Unfortunately, the Vipers catch up, but Rock ‘N Roll gets in the mix and takes a few out to try and buy them some time. He is clocked with a vicious punch after being held by a number of soldiers, and Clutch and Cover Girl are unable to make an exit.

Heroic Sacrifice

That’s when Rock ‘N Roll vows that Cobra isn’t getting the machine, telling Duke “Don’t worry, Duke. I’ve been shot before. I can handle a light show! As Duke watches from the F.A.N.G. he just took control of, Rock ‘N Roll charges in towards two armed Vipers, and the final page shows both Vipers hitting Rock ‘N Roll with shots at point blank range. From the artwork, there are at least eight shots that go through him, ending one Joe’s life in the team’s very first mission.

This will obviously have a huge effect on the team moving forward, though they won’t even get much of a chance to process this given that Cobra is still steps away from stealing the technology they came here to protect. If the others make it out alive, they will have a lot to deal with after the loss of their teammate, and one of the most well-liked people on the team.

