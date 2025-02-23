Aliens Vs. Avengers Just Brutally Killed Off a Major Marvel Hero

Aliens Vs. Avengers, by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, has been one crazy ride and the third issue is no different. Using characters like David from the maligned Prometheus/Aliens: Covenant films, Aliens Vs. Avengers have shown what happens when the Xenomorphs are unleashed on an Earth with superheroes and the answer isn’t pretty. In the first two issues, the Avengers and heroes of Earth were unable to hold back the alien menace, with eventually only one ship escaping, led by Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Miles Morales as Spider-Man. Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 takes the ship to Mars, where the mutants have set up their own colony away from the racism of Earth.

However, instead of finding friends and friendly faces, they find a ghost town, all thanks to one mutant’s obsession with genetic perfection in the form of the Xenomorph — Mister Sinister. What follows is a brutal campaign, one which would could mean the end of the human race itself. However, the Avengers stand firm, but not without some major casualties, including a founding member of the team.

Mister Sinister Fed Most of the Mutants to the Xenomorphs and Planned on Doing the Same to the Human Refugees

The Avengers’ confrontation with Mister Sinister goes bad immediately, as he not only sicks fully grown Xenomorphs on them, but also sends his clones to attack the human ship using a weapon that shoots facehuggers, creating even more Xenomorphs for his growing collection. The Avengers swing into action immediately, trying to fight their way out of the situation they are in, while also trying to stop the destruction of the last remnants of the human race. However, they’ve been in these kinds of battles before, and the Xenomorph swarm proves to be more than they could handle. All three of them fight valiantly, but in the end, it’s the numbers game that wins.

A huge turning point in their battle is when Iron Man, using specialized Iron Man armor to stand after old age and injuries rendered him unable to stand, is attacked in mid air by the Xenomorphs forcing him down to Earth. Without their high cover, the Avengers falter. Miles is pulled away from Captain Marvel and suddenly, Carol Danvers finds herself trapped in a rapidly tightening noose of Xenomorphs. She fights as bravely as possible, but the odds become too much for her, especially after a brutal acid attack to the face. All hope seems lost for Captain Marvel, until two familiar faces drop from the sky to save her — Emma Frost and Armor. The two mutants cut through the Xenomorphs, while Wolverine is able to evacuate Captain Marvel from the situation with the help of Manifold. Later, after her wounds are tended, Captain Marvel learns from the mutants that Iron Man and Miles Morales were both overwhelmed by the Xenomorphs and they were unable to save them. Captain Marvel and the mutants return to the city, only to find the dead Iron Man’s armored corpse.

From Ruin to Hope

The death of Iron Man is the worst blow possible for the ragtag survivors of Earth and Mars. Iron Man’s genius allowed the last humans on Earth to escape the doomed, Xenomorph overrun planet. His ingenuity had always been one of the greatest weapons of the Avengers, and his leadership proved to be extremely important to helping keep everyone alive. The discovery of Mister Sinister’s betrayal of both mutants and humans is a surprising touch that makes a lot of sense, and Iron Man’s death takes away someone that could have helped what few survivors there were on Mars combat Sinister’s Xenomorph horde. However, Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 actually gives hope to readers, both at the beginning — which is slightly less hopeful but still a big deal — and at the end.

The issue begins with multiple David rampaging among the Engineers, which ends very badly for the Davids. The Engineers are able to get the upper hand and begin to make their way into space, looking for vengeance against the android. At end of the issue, as Captain Marvel and the surviving X-Men are investigating the mutant spaceport, they see the ships of Wakanda returning. Wakanda means Black Panther, and if there’s anyone who could replace the slain Iron Man, it’s T’Challa. The stage is set for the end of the Xenomorph conflict, one that will hopefully spare the last vestiges of humanity.

Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 is on sale anywhere comics are sold.