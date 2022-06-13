Batman: The Long Halloween Artist Tim Sale Admitted To Hospital

✖

Tim Sale, the artist behind beloved works like Batman: the Long Halloween and Daredevil: Yellow, has been admitted to the hospital with what DC publisher Jim Lee characterizes as "severe health issues." No further details are yet known, but Lee's phrasing -- "I regret to share the very sad news" -- has fans worried about Sale's prognosis. The artist, best known for his numerous collaborations with writer Jeph Loeb, has been working in comics since 1983, and became a household name for comic book fans following the release of Batman: The Long Halloween #1 in 1996.

Sale has worked with Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Harris Comics, and Oni Press during his career, and his work has graced characters including Batan, Superman, Harley Quinn, and the Justice Society of America. With Loeb, he created The Long Halloween, Challengers of the Unknown Must Die!, Superman for All Seasons, Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow, Spider-Man: Blue, Hulk: Gray, Catwoman: When in Rome, Captain America: White, and did the first issue of the DC anthology series Solo.

"I regret to share the very sad news that the legendary artist Tim Sale has been admitted to the hospital with severe health issues," Lee said on Twitter. "Tim, I am praying for you, buddy. Stay strong & know that your legions of fans around the world loves & cherishes you & your amazing talent."

Sale was born on May 1, 1956 in Ithaca, New York, but spent most of his early life in Seattle, Washington,. He attended the University of Washington for two years, before moving to New York City to attend the School of Visual Arts, and to enroll in the comics workshop run by legendary Marvel artist John Buscema. Beginning in 1983, he would become an illustrator for fantasy novels and comic books.

In addition to working with Loeb in the comics space, he also collaborated with Loeb on TV, where the two both worked on Heroes for NBC. There, he collaborated with indie cartoonist Eric Powell to create the on-camera work of the precognitive artist Isaac Mendez, as well as other artists on the show. Sale also created the font used for the series' captions and transitions.

In 1999, Sale earned an Eisner Award for Best Short Story for "Devil's Advocate," wither writer Matt Wagner in Grendel: Black, White, and Red #1. He also got Eisners for Best Graphic Album – Reprint for Batman: The Long Halloween and Best Penciller/Inker for Superman for All Seasons and Grendel Black, White, and Red.