Spider-Woman #1 Is March's Bestselling Comic, Marvel Top Publisher

Diamond Comic Distributors has revealed that Jessica Drew's return to action with a brand new costume in Marvel's Spider-Woman #1 was the bestselling comic book of March 2020. Karla Pacheco wrote the issue with artwork by Pere Perez. Marvel Comics was March's top publisher with a 40.98% dollar share and a 46.76% unit share. DC was second with a 27.34% dollar share and a 27.58% unit share. Image Comics was third for the month. The remaining premier publishers followed, with IDW Publishing placing fourth, BOOM! Studios in fifth, Dark Horse Comics at sixth, and Dynamite Entertainment rounding things out in seventh. Spider-Woman #1 was one of seven Marvel Comics in March's top 10 best-selling comics list. The others were Thor #4 ranked #3, X-Men #8 ranked #4, Wolverine #2 ranked #5, Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos' Strange Academy #1 ranked #6, X-Men #9 ranked #8, and The Immortal Hulk #33 ranked #9. DC Comics put three titles into the top 10 list: the oversized anniversary issue The Flash #750 ranked #2, Batman #90 ranked #7, and Batman #91 ranked #10. Among the other premier publishers, Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston's Decorum #1 was Image Comics' best-selling book for March at #20, BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 ranked #51, IDW Publishing's Transformers vs. The Terminator #1 ranked #85, Dynamite Entertainment's Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #3 ranked #92, and Michael Allred's X-Ray Robot #1 was Dark Horse Comics top book at #131. Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future Volume 1: The King Is Undead, published by BOOM! Studios, was the best-selling graphic novel of March. Also from BOOM! Studios, Something Is Killing the Children Volume 1 ranked #2. Marvel Comics had five collected edition in this top 10 list: Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's The Immortal Hulk Volume 6 ranked #3, followed by The History of the Marvel Universe Treasury Edition at #5, New Mutants Volume 1 at #6, Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's King Thor at #7, and Star Wars Volume 13: Rogues and Rebels at #9. DC Comics had two titles in the top ten: Amy Wolfram and Agnes Garbowska's DC Super Hero Girls: Powerless ranked #4 and Marieke Nijkamp and Manuel Preitano's The Oracle Code ranked #8. Also in the top ten: Oni Press' Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape ranked #10. Funko's POP! Dragon Ball Z: Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Vinyl Figure was the best-selling toy of March. Also from Funko, the POP! Marvel: Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse: Casual Miles Morales Vinyl Figure ranked #3. Diamond Select Toys had two products in the top ten: the Marvel Select: Spider-Man Figure, based on Sony's Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game, ranked #4, and the Disney Select Classic Figures ranked #6. Also in the top ten: DC Collectibles' Batman vs. Harley Quinn Battle Statue (Second Edition) ranked #10. Paizo Publishing's Pathfinder: Gamemastery Guide for the second edition of the Pathfinder role-playing game was March's best-selling game product, with eight Paizo products among the month's top 10. Dynamite Entertainment's Elvira, Mistress of the Dark's Spectral Switchboard ranked #6 for the month. Keep reading to see March's top 10 comics:

