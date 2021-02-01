Black Cat Reveals Awesome New Magic Armor

✖

The King in Black event has been making a unique impact on the Marvel Comics mythos, with a surprising array of characters being sucked into its orbit. One of the most interesting players in the event's game has been Felicia Hardy/Black Cat, whose solo series has chronicled her efforts to pull off a heist in the middle of Knull's attack on Earth. There have only been two issues of the new Black Cat run thus far, but readers have already been treated to multiple new costumes for Felicia -- including one that has to be seen to be believed. Spoilers for Black Cat #2 from Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Brian Reber, and Ferran Delgado below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue saw Felicia and her ragtag team trying to steal Doctor Strange back from Knull, after Captain America tasked her with getting back the Sorcerer Supreme. Felicia ultimately amassed an eclectic and impressive array of Marvel Comics elements to make that happen -- Anti-Venom symbiote suits engineered after the events of Absolute Carnage, the Spider Buggy, a Green Goblin glider, and the assistance of Bats, the ghost basset hound who became friends with Strange. Bats provided Felicia with one of Strange's magic wand, but it didn't ultimately get to be used, as the team narrowly escaped the grasp of Knull's underlings.

Once the dust settled, Felicia wondered what would happen if she herself used the magic wand, especially as a way to get an upper hand against Knull. While her team warned against it, Felicia unwrapped the wand, and discovered that it originated from Asgard. The issue ended with Felicia sporting the full effects of the Asgardian sword -- a gold and white suit of armor.

The suit is undeniably visually striking, and the idea of Felicia getting powers in this context definitely shakes up her standing within the events of King in Black. As ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of Black Cat #3 shows, it definitely will have epic results.

