Black Panther: M'Baku Roasts Namor in New Wakanda Forever Preview

M'Baku is unimpressed with the tales of Namor in a new preview for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The preview includes reports of Namor's superhuman strength and abilities, but M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Tribe, is not intimidated, suggesting that they should simply kill the "fish-man." You can watch the preview below. Winston Duke reprises his role as M'Bakuin the Black Panther sequel. Speaking to ComicBook.com at d23 Expo in September, Duke shared that the thing that most excites him about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is simply how much more of Wakanda the film will share with Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences.

"What I'm most excited for fans to see is how much more Wakanda there is," Duke explained. "There's just so much more than the first movie, and that's exciting."

Who is Namor?

Tenoch Huerta plays the Marvel Comics antihero Namor in the character's live-action debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws on a storyline from the Marvel Comics universe in which Namor's kingdom of Atlantis finds itself at odds with Wakanda, leading to a clash that could grow into a full-scale war. Huerta previously explained what fans should expect from Namor's cinematic debut.

"My character is Namor and it's what the people can expect from Namor," Huerta said. "He's all the time protecting his people. He's taking care of them and he's capable to do whatever he has to do to protect them. If he has to go beyond the limits, he's going to do it."

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Huerta said, "It's an honor. I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release date?

According to Marvel Studios' synopsis for the film, "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th.