10 Children of Marvel Superheroes

From the Fantastic Four to the X-Men, family has always been a significant theme in Marvel Comics. One way Marvel explores this theme is in the many Marvel superheroes who are also parents – a role that’s already complex, and maybe even more so when you’re saving the world on a regular basis. However, given that their parents possess extraordinary powers and responsibilities, these children are anything but ordinary. Most of them suffered everything from parental abandonment to attacks from supervillains. Oftentimes, the children of superheroes inherit their parents’ powers. There are even those who are stronger than their parents. Some of them use these gifts to become heroes like their parents, while others instead use them for personal gain. No matter what they use their powers for, these children are the offspring of some of Marvel’s greatest superheroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The superheroes of Marvel fight for a better future, and these kids are the ones who will inherit that future.

1) Powerhouse and Brainstorm

image courtesy of marvel comics

The son and daughter of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin and Valeria, have already shown great potential despite their young age. Franklin, aka Powerhouse, earns his title because he is one of the most powerful beings in the universe. Born a mutant, Franklin can warp reality however he sees fit and can even create entirely new universes, which he can control like a god. His little sister, Valeria, aka Brainstorm, doesn’t have her brother’s god-like mutant powers, but is one of the most intelligent people on the planet. Even when she was just a little girl, her intellect was already comparable to her father’s. Over time, her intelligence may even surpass it. Reed and Sue have created the strongest and most intelligent heroes of Marvel’s next generation.

2) Cable

image courtesy of marvel comics

The son of Cyclops and Jean Grey’s clone Madelyne Prior, Nathan Summers was infected with a techno-organic virus by the villain Apocalypse. To save their son, Cyclops and Madelyne sent Nathan to the future, where they knew there would be a cure. However, unbeknownst to his parents, the future Nathan arrives at was a hellish dystopia ruled by Apocalypse. There, Nathan grew into a battle-hardened rebel fighting against Apocalypse’s regime. Determined to change the course of history, Nathan travelled back to the present to prevent this grim dystopian hellscape from ever unfolding. Like his parents, Nathan is an incredibly powerful mutant whose telepathic and telekinetic abilities can affect the entire planet. The technorganic virus also made his arm and eye mechanical, giving him increased strength. If all that wasn’t enough, Nathan is always armed to the teeth with futuristic weapons. Now, Nathan fights in the present to create a better future for everyone.

3) Siryn

image courtesy of marvel comics

Theressa Cassidy, aka Siryn, is the daughter of X-Men member Sean Cassidy, aka Banshee, and inherited her father’s sonic scream. Additionally, like her father, Theresa can use the sonic vibrations from her screams to give herself the power of flight. When Sean was away on an undercover mission for months, his wife, Maeve, died in an accident. With Sean unavailable, his supervillain cousin Black Tom Cassidy got custody of the infant Theresa. Raised by Black Tom to follow in his villainous footsteps, Theresa fought the X-Men several times. When Black Tom was arrested, he revealed to Sean his daughter’s existence. Theresa and Sean then happily reunited. Theresa has since become a member of various mutant superhero teams, including X-Force, X-Factor, and the X-Men.

4) Hulkling

image courtesy of marvel comics

Despite his superhero name, Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling, is not the son of the Hulk, but instead is the son of the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell. The offspring of the Kree superhero Mar-Vell and the Skrull princess Anelle, Teddy is a bridge between two alien races with centuries of conflict behind them. As a child, his parents left Teddy on Earth to be raised by humans, with no knowledge of his heritage. When his green skin and powers of super-strength and shapeshifting manifested, Teddy joined the adolescent superhero team the Young Avengers. Thanks to his royal mixed heritage, Teddy was able to unite the Kree and the Skrull Empires, forging peace between the two and thereafter leading the Kree/Skrull Alliance. Teddy also has two half-siblings, Genis-Vell and Phyla-Vell, who inherited their father’s mantle of Captain Marvel at different times.

5) Legion

image courtesy of marvel comics

Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, is one of the strongest mutants in the world, but his son, David Haller, aka Legion, is far stronger. David is an Omega-Class mutant, a class reserved for only the most powerful of mutants. However, David suffers from a severe case of dissociative identity disorder. He has hundreds of personalities all fighting for control of his mind, with some of the personalities being benevolent and others malevolent. Each personality has its own power sets, ranging from telekinesis to time-travel. Over time, David continues to develop new personalities and powers, with each one increasing his strength but, at the same time, making him suffer more psychological damage. One day he’ll be a hero; the next he’s on the brink of committing universal destruction. He may be the son of the X-Men’s founder, but he ends up being one of their most dangerous adversaries.

6) Wiccan and Speed

image courtesy of marvel comics

Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision had trouble conceiving a child because Vision is an android. In one of Wanda’s most impressive feats, she conjured up two children named Billy and Tommy out of thin air. However, the spell eventually wore off, and the kids ceased to be. Wanda’s mind broke from the trauma, and she nearly destroyed the Multiverse trying to bring them back. Eventually, her two boys were reincarnated as Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, and Tommy Shepherd, aka Speed. Billy inherited his mother’s magical powers, while Tommy inherited his uncle Quicksilver’s super-speed. Together, they joined the superhero team the Young Avengers.

7) Stinger

image courtesy of marvel comics

When Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie was born with a congenital heart condition, Scott became the second Ant-Man to rescue the kidnapped doctor who could save her life. After Scott died in the line of duty, Cassie exposed herself to size-altering Pym Particles in the hopes of becoming a superhero and carrying on her father’s legacy. The process worked, and she obtained the ability to grow and shrink at will. At first taking on the name Stature, Cassie became a member of the Young Avengers. After her death, Doctor Doom revived her, but she lost all her powers. To compensate for her lost abilities, she renamed herself Stinger and equipped herself with a suit that her the powers of Wasp. So now not only can she manipulate her height, but she can also fly, fire energy blasts, and talk to insects.

8) Viv and Vin Vision

image courtesy of marvel comics

After leaving Wanda, the Vision built his own robot family, including two children: his daughter Viv and his son Vin. Both share their father’s powers of super-strength, flight, energy projection, and intangibility. Vision wanted his children to experience a “normal life,” so he had them enroll in school to learn what it’s like to be human. Sadly, tragedy struck when Vin was murdered by the son of Ultron, Victor Mancha. Heartbroken by the loss of her brother, Viv became a superhero to help protect others from the fate of her brother. She joined the adolescent superhero team the Champions, and together they protect the innocent from evil.

9) Skaar

image courtesy of marvel comics

In 2007, the Illuminati banished Hulk to the planet Sakaar. On this barbaric planet, the Jolly Green Giant was forced to become a gladiator slave. After leading a revolution and becoming the benevolent king of Sakaar, Hulk married an alien warrior named Caiera, who could channel cosmic energy to increase her strength. When an explosion killed Caiera, Hulk left for Earth, not realizing that she was pregnant. After their baby was born, he was named Skaar and raised by an alien tribe called the Shadow People. Skaar is just like his father: a big, green, fighting machine. Believing that his father had abandoned him, Skaar travelled to Earth to kill the Hulk. Instead, he discovered that his dad was a hero and decided to follow in his footsteps. Skaar also has a twin brother named Hiro-Val, who doesn’t have his father’s strength but inherited his mother’s cosmic-based powers.

10) Talon and Daken

image courtesy of marvel comics

Logan, aka Wolverine, has been alive for over a hundred years and has plenty of kids to show for it. Whether through cloning, adoption, or the old-fashioned way, Logan has sired over a dozen offspring. The most recognizable of his children are Talon and Daken. Laura Kinney, aka Talon, is the genetic daughter of Logan, created in a lab by evil scientists. Created to kill her father, Laura instead ran away and joined the X-Men as the hero Feral and, for a brief time, took on the mantle of Wolverine. Akihiro, aka Daken, is the exact opposite of Laura. Akihiro, the son of Logan and a Japanese woman named Itsu, was born before World War II. Torn from his mother’s womb at birth, he was raised by the villain Romulus to be a cold-blooded killer. Mistakenly thinking that Logan had deserted him, he swore to kill his biological father. Both Laura and Akihiro inherited their father’s claws, healing factor, and animalistic bloodlust.