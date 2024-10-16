IDW Reveals New Logo and Rebrand on the Heels of 25th Anniversary (Exclusive)

After celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, IDW Publishing is looking ahead to its next 25 years and beyond. The publisher behind the hit relaunch of its ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and original creator-owned titles like Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees has spent 2024 commemorating its 25-year legacy of award-winning comic book storytelling. However, IDW isn’t looking to stay stagnant and is already making moves to usher in a new era for its readers and fans. Part of these moves include the debut of an all-new IDW logo and rebrand as it looks to the next 25 years of entertainment.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the new IDW Publishing logo, which will begin appearing on all IDW Publishing releases starting in 2025. Nathan Widick, Director of Design at IDW, was part of the team that helped conceive the new logo. “This rebrand was an opportunity for us to redefine the entire identity of IDW from the ground up. During the process, we went through hundreds of different designs, concepts, and ideas including a big push to retool our classic lightbulb logo. Ultimately, we decided that rather than looking back, it was time for us to look forward and show the world the new and bold direction of IDW with a dynamic and innovative identity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Widick added, “The simple and effective combination of the company’s identifying letters rendered in dynamic forward-moving angles perfectly captures the energy and inspirational attitude we are looking to cultivate with this next era of IDW.”

“As we turn the page to a new chapter at IDW Publishing, our rebrand is more than a new look—it’s a signal of our renewed commitment to creativity and storytelling. With this bold new logo, we are not just revisiting our roots but pushing forward to redefine what a comic book publisher can be,” said Aub Driver, Director of Marketing. “This rebrand is set to match the innovative and diverse storytelling our team is passionate about delivering. It marks a pivotal moment as we continue to engage our loyal fan base and welcome new readers worldwide.”

“This rebrand reflects our strategic vision to propel IDW Publishing into a future rich with possibilities,” stated Davidi Jonas, CEO/Publisher. “It represents our commitment to originality and excellence as we continue to lead in the comic book industry and underscores our resilience and readiness to adapt in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.”

How IDW Publishing celebrated its 25-year anniversary

Some of the highlights for IDW Publishing during its 25th-anniversary celebration include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 launching with more than 300k orders from retailers, making it one of the biggest comics of the year; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto #1 receiving more than 100k orders from retailers; Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees gaining momentum and popularity with the release of each issue to the tune of the collected edition earning the second spot in the Top 20 graphic novels of September; the hiring of Bobby Curnow as Editor-in-Chief and Andy Khouri as the Senior Editor for TMNT; and more.