Daredevil Star Rosario Dawson Responds To Fan Requests for Disney+ Return

Daredevil star Rosario Dawson says that she's heard the fan cries for her to return in Daredevil: Born Again. During an appearance at Fan Expo Boston, the Claire Temple actress says that all Marvel would have to do is pick up the phone and she'd be there. Daredevil: Born Again is still in production after a retooling led to the show being re-worked to be closer to the Netflix Daredevil show. Dawson has seen a lot of her former co-stars recently and sadly she's not among the number of returning faces for the Disney+ revival. However, that doesn't mean that everything is completely a wash just yet. The fans basically helped make this happen, maybe they've got one more miracle in them.

"I have to say that was one of the things that I signed the most while I was here. It's so great to be able to spend time with Jeph [Loeb]. We were at dinner last night and I got to see Vincent [D'Onofrio] and Charlie [Cox] and everyone," Dawson told the assembled crowd (credit to Collider for their moderation of the panel.) "So I would absolutely love it... I would love to hang with them and play with them again. That was such a great time. And, you know, Marvel, Disney, they got my number, they know where I am."

Rosario Dawson Wants To Return For Daredevil: Born Again

While Dawson has been busy over in Star Wars making Ahsoka, the MCU revival of Daredevil has rolled on. But, the fans have been asking for specific names all the while , and Claire Temple is one of the main ones to come up. (Even as the filming commenced in New York City, you had old viewers asking about previous Vanessa Fisk actress Eyelet Zurer.) So, it's clear all the chatter gets back to the actors. In Dawson's case, she told ScreenRant that she'd love to return but that larger decision is basically out of her hands.

"Oh yeah. For sure. You don't even see her in that last 'tell Claire to go home' moment on Luke Cage. So what is that? You know it's terrible. So, yeah, I'd be super curious, but I'm just so stoked for everybody, though. It's been a long time coming," Dawson told the website. "I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D'Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now. So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I'm there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am."

