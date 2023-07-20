DC Brings Back a Surprising Superhero Alter-Ego

DC's Knight Terrors event is now underway, putting the publisher's heroes and villains into some ghastly dream scenarios. One of the newest two-issue miniseries to enter Knight Terrors' fray definitely delivered in that account — all while reminding readers of the existence of an obscure alter-ego. Spoilers for Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 from Tini Howard, Leila Leiz, Marissa Louise, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know! Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 throws Selina into a familiar version of Gotham, until she accidentally crosses paths with her sister, Maggie. In this realm, Maggie has developed a positive reputation for taking down the corruption and crime of Gotham under a familiar name — Sister Zero / Sister Magdalene.

Catwoman and Sister Zero then team up throughout the issue, as Selina reconciles with her personal guilt over her religion, how she treated Maggie in the real world, and her own notoriety as a superhero. By the issue's end, Maggie appears to be shot to death by The Joker, but there's no telling if and how that could evolve in the "dream logic" of Selina's world.

Who Is DC's Sister Zero?

Originally debuting in Tony Bedard and Peter Nguyen's Gotham City Sirens #12, Sister Zero is an alias Maggie takes on after she believes that Selina has been possessed by a literal Cat Demon. The Sister Zero alias leads Maggie to team up with Azrael, and puts her in the crosshairs of the other Gotham City Sirens, Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

What Is DC's Knight Terrors?

The event began with Knight Terrors: First Blood #1 from Joshua Williamson (Superman) and Howard Porter (The Flash). When Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies inside the Hall of Justice, their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, and directly to a new villain called Insomnia, who uses his powers to engulf every single hero and villain in their own dark and twisted nightmares. The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero—Deadman!

Knight Terrors is a four issue miniseries written by Williamson with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Joker), Stefano Nesi and Caspar Wijngaard (Home Sick Pilots), in which Boston Brand—a.k.a. Deadman—serves as the supernatural tour guide! Following the events of Knight Terrors: First Blood #1, everyone in the world is trapped inside their nightmares, and Batman and Deadman are trying to figure out who Insomnia really is…and why he wants revenge on the heroes of the DC Universe! Knight Terrors #1 is available at comics shops on July 11 with variant covers by Francesco Mattina and Alex Maleev, a 1:25 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner, a 1:50 by Alex Maleev, a 1:100 by Ivan Reis, and a Darkest Hour cover by Reis.

What do you think of DC's Knight Terrors event bringing back Sister Zero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.