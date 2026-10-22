DC Celebrates 50 Years of Black Lightning, and Tease the Exciting Next Steps for the Hero

With Black Lightning putting five decades under his superhero belt, DC is celebrating his history and irreplacable place in the universe with a special one-shot, DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special. These fourty-eight pages are set to give proper due to all of Black Lightning’s history, from his awsome superheroics to his electrifying status as one of the greatest teachers in DC. This issue is intent on highlighting not just Black Lightning, but the incredible creatives that brought him to life. It’ll feature a littany of stories from a whole host of creators, including a main story by Black Lightning co-creator Jenny Isabella (Black Lightning) and other Jefferson Pierce legend Brandon Thomas (Black Lightning: The Standard), with art by the awesome Fico Ossio (Black Lightning: The Standard).

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They’re far from the only stellar creative team tackling this legendary character. DC is giving their best educator and important icon the respect he deserves, which includes ushering him into a new era and tying his story into the ongoing All-In Saga, using his vision from DC K.O. as a starting point. This massive story hits store shelves on January 27, 2027, so be sure to preorder your copy now, while I go into the rest of what’s going to make this anniversary issue tick.

Black Lightning’s Past Is Praised While His Future Is Established

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The main story will see Black Lightning step up to the plate to defend Metropolis while Superman is away. Meanwhile, an old enemy plots to bing him down for good, meaning that Black Lightning has to not just save the city, but prove that the only way to do that is through community. We’ll also see a major focus on Black Lightning’s often strained relationship with his ex-wife Lynn Stewart, and his attempts to make things work even when being Black Lightning pulls him away on every level. Of course, other stories will take us across the DC Universe, letting Black Lightning reconnect with the Outsiders like Katana, Signal, and Cassandra Cain. We’ll also finally learn what Black Lightning’s vision at the end of DC K.O. was as he takes a young hero under his tutelage to avert catstrophe. Obviously, we’re also seeing a focus on his daughters, and his connections to fellow heroes Steel and Mister Terrific.

This book is positively stacked with talen and love for Black Lightning, featuring an absolutely stellar line-up. In addition to the mainstay creators above, we’re also getting Danny Lore, Greg Anderson Elysée, and Al Letson as writers, with art provided by Karen S. Darboe, Darryl Banks, and Sedat Özgen. Black Lightning has always been a character that just sits on the edge of the next level of popularity, with him commanding an absolutely awesome fanbase and place in the broader DC Universe, so seeing this many creators work together to celebrate him, including the original creator herself, is downright incredible and deserved on every level.

“I’m excited about the special,” said Jenny Isabella. “As the old lady of the team, I get to work with a bunch of talented ‘youngsters’ who love and respect my creation. Plus, we have an alternate cover by my pal Trevor Von Eeden, the first artist who drew Black Lightning and who is justifiably considered a co-creator of the character and his world. I had a blast returning to these characters. It’s a book that brings the action, the drama, the sense of peril, and the fun. So much fun.”

Obviously, it’s great to see Isabella back on the character she helped create. Black Lightning is a vital character in DC’s existance, especially because he was the first black DC hero to run his own title. He’s been a constant symbol of a better future, inspiring people to reach for their dreams through education and help their fellow neighbor, asking them to turn their communities into a home. He’s a wonderful character who touches hearts like a top-tier superhero should, and he’s definitely in good hands when it comes to writers.

“As much as it can be said that someone who doesn’t own a character can have a chosen successor, Brandon is mine,” added Isabella. “Collaborating with Brandon was amazing. He gets Jefferson Pierce in a way only a few writers have. He’s an incredibly gifted, hardworking writer. I think the comics world is just beginning to realize how good he is.”

“I discovered Jenny felt this way a few weeks ago, well after we’d agreed to work together on this,” said Brandon Thomas, “and I was incredibly grateful and humbled by her support. It is without a doubt one of the kindest things anyone in comics has ever said about my work and my pursuit to serve and honor characters like Jefferson Pierce. Any opportunity I have to contribute something to his and his family’s legacy will be embraced to the fullest, and doing so alongside his actual creator is something I never imagined possible.”

“It was an honor and an incredible amount of fun,” added Thomas, “and I think that will show in the story. The theme is quite simply love—for his family, his history, and his presence within the DCU for 50 long years. Here’s to 50 more.”

Main Cover by Edwin Galmon and Andrew Dalhouse

Variant by Trevor Von Eeden and Chris Sotomayor

Variant by Fico Ossio and Tamra Bonvillain

Be sure to grab your own copy of DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special at your local comic shop on January 27. Which story are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!