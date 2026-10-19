DC Confirms a New Start for Mister Miracle and the New Gods, From a Writer That Knows Them Well

The New Gods are an essential but often overlooked piece of DC’s cosmic lore, created by the King of Comics himself, Jack Kirby. They’ve evolved and changed over the decades, and now their newest scribe is returning to the immortals with a brand-new look at their new status quo. Ram V previously penned the acclaimed The New Gods (2024) twelve-issue series, and after shaking them to their very core, he’s finally returning with a one-shot that places them firmly in the center of Darkseid’s cosmic upheaval. DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1 will give us a first glimpse into the New Gods’ life on Earth, and how Mister Miracle is working as the new Highfather.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ram V might be the best New Gods writer of the current DC lineup, but he’s not tackling these heroes alone. Joining him in scripting is Alex Paknadel (DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War), who previously worked on the Batgirl-focused backups for Ram V’s new-classic, “Gotham Nocturne.” The Catalan cartoonist Joan Urgell will be on art. This one-shot is poised to bring the New Gods right into the center of the ongoing mysteries of the All-In Saga, and show us the New Gods are planning to deal with their most famous and destructive member.

The New Gods Are in Desperate Need of a Miracle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

For those not in the loop, the aforementioned The New Gods limited series saw the destruction of their homeworld, New Genesis, and the New Gods’ migration to Earth. Seeing himself as obsolete and unable to guide his people to a better tomorrow, Izaya relinquished his role as Highfather, which was gifted to Mister Miracle after he proved to be the one person capable of overcoming his fear and saving a prophesied New God child from Darkseid’s clutches. This 48-page one-shot will focus on the fallout of this massive upheaval. The New Gods are attempting to adjust to their new surroundings on Earth, but that fragile peace is threatened when Fourth World technology starts being sold on the black market.

“I’ve been itching to get back to The New Gods,” said Ram V, “and with this one-shot, it was an opportunity to dive back in, check in on where we left them and what they’ve been up to, and perhaps set up a few things for exciting new New Gods stories to come. As the All In Saga brings the greater story of the DC Universe to a pivotal point, the New Gods must make an important decision about their future, one that will define not only their destinies, but those of the humans and superhumans they’ve come to call friends.”

This one-shot offers a brand-new direction for Mister Miracle. He’s a character who can escape from anything, but here he must now guide others to do the same if they wish to avoid the dark fate hanging over them. He was traded to Darkseid as a child for peace, and the threat of his adoptive father now hangs over the entire multiverse. It’s no mistake that Mister Miracle is the one to take Highfather’s place when Darkseid is at his strongest, nor is it one that Orion chose to give up his right to this position to prepare for the fight. Orion is the one prophesied to end Darkseid, but what the New Gods need isn’t war, but peace.

Scott Free has been escaping the chains of despair and tyranny since he was a kid, and nobody is better suited to guiding these New Gods into the next chapter of their existence. Of course, he also has to contend with the reality that Earth is rapidly on its way to becoming the Fifth World, where its heroes will one day replace the New Gods. Meanwhile, Darkseid is preparing to bring a total end to the multiverse in the ongoing All-In Saga. His shadow has hung over the Prime and Absolute Universes for years now, and everything is building to the next stage. This one-shot will definitely develop the grander cosmic scale that’s been growing in the background, and I cannot wait to see what Ram V has in store with this threat on the horizon.

Main Cover by Nimit Malavia

Variant by Dustin Nguyen (Foil available)

Variant by Jason Shawn Alexander

Variant by KyuYong Eom

Variant by Javier Fernández (Not Final)

DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1 hits store shelves on January 13, 2027. Which part of Mister Miracle’s new status quo are you most excited to see explored? Let us know in the comments below!