Marvel's Surviving Heroes Assemble for a Desperate Mission in King in Black

Marvel's heroes come together for one last-ditch effort to battle Knull, the god of the symbiotes, in the new preview for King in Black #3, written by Donny Cates, drawn by Ryan Stegman, inked by JP Mayer, colored by Frank Martin, and lettered by VC's Clayton Cowles. After Eddie Brock, the symbiote-bonded antihero Venom, sacrificed himself to appease Knull, the heroes learned that the dark cosmic being isn't after Eddie but Eddie's don, Dylan Brock. With Eddie now dead and members of Earth's hero teams under Knull's thrall, the King in Black #3 preview shows the battered and fractured heroes that are left cobbling together a plan to stop Knull or die trying, and Dylan is all too ready to get involved.

You can take a look at the preview below, and check out our review of the first issue of King in Black here. King in Black #3 goes on sale on January 20th.