Marvel Reveals New Look at Doctor Doom’s Hogwarts Ripoff Doom Academy

Doctor Doom‘s rule over the Marvel Universe continues in Doom Academy. The limited series takes place during the “One World Under Doom” event that features Doctor Doom using his new mantle as Sorcerer Supreme to take over the Marvel Universe. The former Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, was the headmaster of Strange Academy, but with Doctor Doom now in control, he’s renamed the institution Doom Academy. One World Under Doom #1 is in stores now, and Doom Academy #1 will follow it next week, but we have a sneak peek at what happens in the penultimate issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at the covers and solicitation for May’s Doom Academy #4 by writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artists Pasqual Ferry and João Lemos. Much like the previous Strange Academy, Doom Academy focuses on the students enrolled in the school that’s been relocated from New Orleans to Latveria. Doom/Strange Academy is similar to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the boarding school that Harry Potter and his friends attended in the book and film series. The fourth issue of Doom Academy teases Zoe Laveau being rescued by her friends, Latveria’s fairy tale land, and the importance of a new girl named Greta.

pablo villalobo cover of doom academy #4

woo-chul lee variant cover for doom academy #4

yanick paquette cover of doom academy #4

We have three covers to unveil for Doom Academy #4: the main cover by Pablo Villalobo, a Toth variant cover by Woo-Chul Lee, and another variant cover by Yanick Paquette. “Zoe’s friends have successfully rescued her from the scary fairy tale book but – wait, what do you MEAN she needs to go back?!” the description of Doom Academy #4 reads. “What new horror did she discover in the Latverian fairy tale land, and what does it have to do with DOCTOR DOOM?! And what makes this Greta girl so important?”

ComicBook spoke to One World Under Doom writer Ryan North, who teased an upcoming confrontation between Victor Von Doom and the Fantastic Four.

“Part of me almost thinks you need a big event like this whenever you have Reed [Richards] and Doctor Doom in the same room because they are such opposites, but also so much like each other. And neither of them will ever admit it. It’s such a fun dynamic,” North said.

“Of course, what happens in this “One World Under Doom” event affects the Marvel Universe for the next 10 months, the rest of the year. That obviously touches what goes on in Fantastic Four. There are a lot of one-shot stories and one-and-dones under this status quo of ‘Doom is in charge and what are we going to do about it?’”

Fans can look forward to plenty of twists and turns in the “One World Under Doom” tie-ins, and Doom Academy is no exception. Let us know your thoughts on the penultimate issue and the event overall in the comments below!