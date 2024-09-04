Exceptional X-Men Trailer Released by Marvel

A new trailer introduces Marvel fans to the Exceptional X-Men. With the X-Men: From the Ashes era in full swing, it's time to meet the third team of X-Men to join the post-Krakoa status quo. X-Men and Uncanny X-Men have the heavy hitters like Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Gambit, and Magneto, but the Exceptional X-Men should not be overlooked. The first issue of Exceptional X-Men is now on sale in comic book stores and digital storefronts, and a trailer reveals a look inside the debut issue as well as what's to come.

Marvel released the trailer for Exceptional X-Men #1 by writer Eve L. Ewing and artist Carmen Carnero. Exceptional X-Men finds Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost guiding a new generation of mutants who must learn to live and survive in a world that hates and fears them. The series follows in the footsteps of New Mutants, Generation X, and Academy X, but this time focusing on three mutants: the metallic and whip-wielding Bronze, the emotion-stirring Axo, and the stealth-skilled fighter Melee. Kitty Pryde and Melee get the spotlight in Exceptional X-Men #1, but Issue #2 brings aboard Melee and Axo. Plus, fans find out that Iceman will officially join the cast in December's Exceptional X-Men #4.

Writer Eve L. Ewing gave some hints on how the book gets its "Exceptional" title, stating, "Well, those who know that I was a poet long before becoming a comics creator will appreciate that EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, in a world full of X-adjectives, simply sounds really good. But right now, they are exceptional in that they don't carry a lot of the same history on their shoulders as the main characters in our other titles. For better or worse, they have no ties to Krakoa or broader team politics or the previous era of mutantdom. They're just a group of awkward kids in the Midwest trying to figure out their abilities, like generations of young mutants before them."

"Regarding the young mutants, I think the whole team fell in love with all three of them," Carnero added. "I love that they are such opposites. Eve had very clear personalities, hobbies, musical tastes, how they feel… And when it came to designing them, it all developed naturally, and the whole team had a clear vision of what their final looks would be. I can't wait for readers to meet them."