Godzilla Has a Terrifying New Transformation (And Here’s How The Kaiju Got It)

It’s hard to think of a time when Godzilla was more popular than in recent years. In Japan, Godzilla Minus One’s sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, has started production as Takashi Yamazaki will return to helm the highly anticipated follow-up. In North America, the MonsterVerse is returning next year with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two, while the kaiju plan on returning to the silver screen with 2027’s Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. On top of the live-action takes on the King of the Monsters, Godzilla is rampaging in the comics, and a new form is set to take the world by storm in an unbelievable way.

In the Godzilla comic book series from IDW, the King of the Monsters has seemingly died, but is making a return in a new “energy form” that has been dubbed the “Kai-Sei” transformation. As revealed by comic book publisher IDW, the lizard king is now living inside of a teenage boy, and the full power of the transformation will seemingly be unleashed. Much like Superman’s “blue energy” form from the DC Comics years ago, it appears as though Godzilla will be leaving his physical body behind once he steps into this new transformation.

Here’s how IDW describes the eighth issue of the series, “Godzilla is living inside of a teenage boy, and a legion of kaiju are beginning a stampede across America… Godzilla has returned! No physical body. All kai-sei energy… all rage.. all currently stuck inside of Jacen (or possibly, Jacen is stuck inside of it?) As Jacen and G-Force attempt to stop this more powerful and more mysterious version of Godzilla, a strange girl named May uses the opportunity to start a kaiju stampede. That’s right: coming in hot from all corners of the country with no king to keep them in check and a strange desire to head towards a farm in the Midwest, this legion of kaiju is posed to crush every last bit of the United States on their way.” You can see the new form in action below.

Godzilla’s Recent Transformations

Most recently, Godzilla was granted a new transformation thanks to a short film that presented a wild new take on the world’s most popular kaiju. Dubbed “Burning Millennium Godzilla,” the new form takes on the creature’s original aesthetic but adds a fiery energy that makes it one of the strongest iterations of the beast to date. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the King of the Monsters got new power thanks to absorbing the DNA from other kaiju, so there are plenty of forms that the “Kai-Sei” transformation has to live up to.

During our recent exclusive, we chatted with IDW comic book writer Jake Williams about the new transformation, as Godzilla prepares to enter a new era, “Comics should be insane. And personally, I can’t think of a more insane way to end arc 1 of the first ongoing Godzilla series in over a decade than killing Godzilla. For anyone waiting to check out this series — now’s the time to jump on. We’re delivering a Godzilla unlike any other and finally making good on our promise to showcase ‘a boy with the power of Godzilla.’”

What do you think of Godzilla's new energy form?