Hit Horror Comic Exquisite Corpses Reveals Killer Backstories in New The Book of the Dead One-Shot (EXCLUSIVE)

A new anthology one-shot comic is coming from James Tynion IV’s Exquisite Corpses series. The series is called Exquisite Corpses: The Book of the Dead, and it will take readers behind the scenes to learn more about some of the killers from the first season of the series. This follows two other spinoffs that already took readers behind the scenes of some of the other killers from that first season.

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The new book will go behind the scenes to show the origin stories of each of the killers from the first season to get to know each of them better. James Tynion IV’s production house Tiny Onion and Image Comics announced that the extra-length one-shot comic, hitting shelves in January 2027, will feature a murderer’s row of writers and artists and follow the launch of three Exquisite Corpses limited spin-off series, each about one of a trio of favorite killers from the bloody first season (Rascal Randy, Fox Mask Killer, and Lone Gunman).

Exquisite Corpses: The Book of the Dead Focusing on the Original Killers

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Exquisite Corpses takes place in a world where 13 elite families have ruled the United States since it was formed, and the government only exists as a facade to keep people from knowing how the world really runs behind the scenes. To determine which family is the one ruling everything, a contest happens on Halloween night every five years where each family chooses a killer and draws a card with the weapon they have to use. The last one alive wins.

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The first season of Exquisite Corpses saw the killers dropped into a small town called Oak Valley, and each of the killers was dropped in to fight for one of the 13 families. However, by the end, some people in town fought back and found a way to get out of the situation alive, something that rarely happens. What really makes Exquisite Corpses stand out is that the issues were handed off to new creators in each issue. After the series, there were spinoffs, including one about Rascal Randy and one about Fox Mask Killer, while this new series focuses on other killers in the story.

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Not only will Exquisite Corpses: The Book of the Dead focus on some of the killers from Season 1, but it will also give a sneak peek at one of the new killers who will appear in Season 2. The new book will feature origin stories about Congregation, Layla Blaze, and Lady Carolina. Like Season 1, this will also see a large number of creators, including James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire, Marguerite Bennett, Patrick Horvath, Alyssa Wong, Steve Orlando, Josh Trujillo, Soo Lee, Victor Lavalle, and Losty. There are also several top artists working on the issue. The lineup includes David Lafuente, Piotr Kowalski, Lauren Knight, Claire Roe, Alexandre Tefenkgi, Lisandro Estherren, Brian Level, Francesca Ciregia, and Ryan Quackenbush.

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When talking about the new series, Tynion said that he wasn’t ready to say goodbye to these killers, even though some of them died in the first few issues, ending their stories prematurely. “The fun part of Exquisite Corpses was coming up with all these gruesome killers and then murdering them in terrible, terrible ways,” said Tynion. “But the hard part was saying goodbye to them so quickly. This anthology is our last chance to celebrate the maniacs and mercenaries of Season One before we introduce the world to a whole new cast of their favorite serial killers.”

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Not only was Exquisite Corpses a best-selling comic book series, but it was also a series that was spun off into other areas. Exquisite Corpses: The Game was 400% crowdfunded on Kickstarter. There were also two spin-off series that have already been released, with a new one coming soon and Season 2 coming down the line. Finally, there is an Exquisite Corpses movie in the works.

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Exquisite Corpses: The Book of the Dead will go on sale on Wednesday, January 13, 2027, for $9.99. There will also be seven covers, each by a different artist. It will also be available across digital platforms.

What are your thoughts on Exquisite Corpses: The Book of the Dead? Are you excited to see more from this brilliantly realized world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.