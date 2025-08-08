Hollywood’s Next Big Comic Book Movie Features a Star Wars Veteran

A Star Wars actor will make the jump to an upcoming movie based on a popular comic book next year. While the box office results of recent comic book movies like The Fantastic Four: First Steps are on a downward trend, it doesn’t mean studios are completely abandoning the genre. There’s always the hope that a diamond in the rough can be uncovered, and studios are turning to the independent comics scene to find them. One of those celebrated comics is being developed into a feature film with a big name on the call sheet.

Liam Neeson, star of the Taken franchise and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, is starring in an adaptation of 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank was published by Black Mask Studios and follows ex-bank robber Danny, whose teenage granddaughter Paige means the world to him. So when she overhears that his former gang is pulling him back in for one more score to pay a debt, she comes up with the only logical solution: She enlists her three ride-or-die best friends to rob the bank the day before so he doesn’t have to.

Liam Neeson is set to play the role of Danny in 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, with the rest of the cast rounded out by Talia Ryder as Paige, Whitney Peak, Jack Dylan Grazer, Spike Fearn, Jim Sturgess, George Basil, and Sam Strike. Frankie Shaw is directing from a screenplay by Matt Robinson and Shaw. 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank has a release date of April 17, 2026.

Matthew Rosenberg’s most recent comic, We’re Taking Everyone Down with Us, is getting a standalone graphic novel in the winter by Image Comics. Described as James Bond meets The Island of Doctor Moreau, We’re Taking Everyone Down with Us follows a young girl who discovers her father isn’t the hero she believed. He’s actually one of the most dangerous super-spy villains on the planet.

After her mad-scientist father is killed by the world’s greatest spy, 13-year-old Annalise is left all alone in the world with only her dead dad’s robot bodyguard as a companion. Now Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process.

ComicBook gave We’re Taking Everyone Down with Us 4 out of 5 stars, calling it “an interesting premise all wrapped in a double-sized issue. There is a lot to like, and it should leave readers wanting more.” The graphic novel will be available on Wednesday, November 26th at bookstores and on digital platforms. You can get a preview of the books below.

image credit: Image comics

