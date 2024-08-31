Liam Neeson, Jack Dylan Grazer, and More in Talks for 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank Movie

The long-gestating adaptation of 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank may have found its ensemble cast. On Friday, it was reported that Talia Ryder (Do Revenge), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Jack Dylan Grazer (It) and newcomer Deacon Phillippe are in talks to join the cast of the Picturestart film adaptation. They would join potential star Liam Neeson (Taken). 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank is based on the Black Mask miniseries of the same name which is written by Matthew Rosenberg (DC vs. Vampires, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing) with art by Tyler Boss (What’s the Furthest Place From Here?, The Department of Truth).

Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) wrote the script for 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, with Frankie Shaw (SMILF, Mr. Robot) doing revisions. Neeson would play ex-con Danny, while Ryder would portray his teenage granddaughter, Paige.

What Is 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank About?

4 Kids Walk Into a Bank follows ex-bank robber Danny, whose teenage granddaughter Paige means the world to him. So when she overhears that his former gang is pulling him back in for one more score to pay a debt, she comes up with the only logical solution: She enlists her three ride-or-die best friends to rob the bank the day before so he doesn’t have to.

“I don’t think I can really talk about it too much,” Rosenberg previously told Paul Semel. “It’s flattering for sure. I just find — and this isn’t just people in film and TV, it extends to comics, too — that there is a real sense that comics is the “little brother” medium. Like when we make comics, we really just hope they get translated to some other form. And I get that more people watch TV and film then will ever read our book, I just don’t see that as an endgame and I find it sort of insulting… We made the book we wanted to make. If something else happens, that’s cool. If not, that’s cool too. I just think it’s important to state that this is a comic first and foremost. That said, I imagine it would have to be a movie, even though they don’t really make movies like this anymore.”

h/t: Deadline