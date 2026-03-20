Image’s Exciting New Horror Series Red Roots Gets a Chilling New Cover (Check Out Our First Look) [EXCLUSIVE]

Lorenzo de Felici has been making a splash in comics. His series with Robert Kirkman, Void Rivals, launched the Energon Universe, tying together the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. Now he’s striking out on his own with a new horror comic for Image, Red Roots. The series, which will hit store shelves on April 22nd, has already drawn interest thanks to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola’s stunning cover, but now, ComicBook has the exclusive reveal of another new cover for Red Roots #1 that is just as chilling and sure to be iconic.

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The new cover for Red Roots #1 comes from artist Ryan Orttley and appears to tease what might be a movie night gone awry, with a hulking figure menacing a young woman (and her pets) as she sits on the couch in the glow of a television screen. It’s a chilling image, but one that feels perfect for the upcoming series.

Red Roots is Wholly Original Horror

In Red Roots, the lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying force. We don’t have any more details than that, but the idea of those two things being intertwined sounds like a solid jumping off point for serious horror. The book will also be a very personal project for de Felici, who is writing and drawing the whole thing, something that de Felici posted about previously on social media.

“Cat is out of the bag — and it’s rubbing on some dead head! Red Roots is the name of my latest project and Issue #1 is gonna be out on April 22nd 2026. Save the date — FOC March the 30th! Like Kroma I’m writing, drawing, and coloring the whole thing, and it’s difficult to convey the excitement I’m feeling about it. Can’t wait to tell you more about it, but most of all, I can’t wait for you to read it! Also, did I mention that this first issue is going to be 48 pages??! Whaaat!?”

De Felici’s excitement notwithstanding, others are already excited about this new series. Kirkman has praised the upcoming series as “the shining example of what comics can be at their best.”

“Red Roots is the shining example of what comics can be at their best,” Kirkman said in a statement. “A wholly original concept with characters you are instantly invested in as they traverse a story with twists and turns you could never predict. This is the comic series you’ve been waiting your whole life for.”

In addition to the new cover by Ottley and a cover by Mignola, the series will also feature covers by de Felici, Luana Vecchio, Riley Rossmo, and Jason Howard. As was noted previously, Red Roots #1 goes on sale April 22nd with final order cut off being March 30th.

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