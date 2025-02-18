Marvel Introduces All-New X-Men (But Are These New Mutants Heroes or Villains?)

50 years after the All-New, All-Different X-Men made their debut in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1, Marvel is introducing the next generation of all-new, all-different mutants: the 3K X-Men. On Tuesday, the publisher unveiled the first look at the new mutants with a teaser for Jed Mackay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men #16 — a homage to Cyclops’ Alaska-based X-Men who covered the first issue of last year’s relaunch that kicked off the X-line’s new From the Ashes era.

Mackay and Stegman’s ongoing X-Men run revealed that a shadowy organization known only as 3K has been making new mutants by force-activating X-Genes in adult flatscans (a.k.a. humans). Cassandra Nova, the telepathic twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier, has been furthering her “Great Work” with 3K, a cabal that includes “The Zealot” (Nova), “The Doctor” (Astra and her son, the Magneto clone Joseph), “The Means” (unrevealed), and “The Chairman” (the mutant terrorist The Krakoan).

“We are constructing a magnum opus, preparing a crucible from which a whole new world will be born,” The Chairman said in X-Men #1. In issues since, the X-Men team formed by Cyclops and Magneto after the fall of Krakoa have welcomed the made-mutants Ben Liu and Jennifer Starkey to their ranks at their Factory base in Alaska.

X-Men #1 pit the Alaskan X-Men — Cyclops, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Magik, Tempest, and the Juggernaut — against six “adult-onset mutants” activated by 3K. A group of spies and terrorists, the unnamed Orchis Fourth School agents were shown to possess powers like super speed, telepathy, invulnerability, liquid manipulation, and the power to generate a black hole.



Marvel further hinted at these new “X-Men” in December’s Timeslide #1, which teased two X-centric events: “XVX” (the seven-part X-Manhunt crossover spanning Marvel’s X–titles) and “3K Gene Bomb,” which will unfold in coming issues of X-Men.

X-Men #12

As a horde of the galaxy’s most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada’s hardiest heroes turn the tide?

On sale: Feb. 26

X-Men #13 (X-Manhunt)

“X-MANHUNT” PART FOUR! The X-Men have caught up with their erstwhile mentor Charles Xavier on his mad scramble across the country. But they aren’t the only ones who’ve found him!

On sale: March 12

X-Men #14

The town of Merle enlists the X-Men to aid in a search and rescue operation for a missing child – one closer to the X-Men than the Sheriff knows. But while the X-Men search for Piper Cobb, they are themselves being watched – as their shadowy 3K adversaries move to strike directly, their own agenda unfolding!

On sale: April 2

X-Men #15

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men?

On sale: April 23

X-Men #16

Introducing the 3K X-MEN! Stay tuned for more information on these startling new group of mutants debuting this May in X-MEN #16 by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman and Netho Díaz.

On sale: May