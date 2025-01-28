X-Manhunt: Marvel Reveals New Look At Next X-Men Crossover

The Raid on Graymalkin is over, but the manhunt is just beginning. The four-part crossover between between Marvel’s relaunched X-Men and Uncanny X-Men titles saw the Alaska-based X-Men, led by Cyclops, and the Louisana-based X-Men team, led by Rogue, clash during a prison break of the mutants abducted and imprisoned in Graymalkin: once the X-Men’s home, Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Believing Charles Xavier was “Inmate X,” Cyclops and Rogue almost came to blows over whether to free Xavier after his arrest for crimes against humanity, only for both teams to unite against Warden Corina Ellis.

As Xavier battled the powerful telepath Phillip, a.k.a. Scurvy, he learned that he’s one of the five “Avians”: mutant telepaths with terminal brain tumors. While Xavier questioned Phillip about the identity of the mysterious Inmate X behind the cell door, Ellis squashed the rebellion by threatening to fire her network of sonic-cannon-equipped satellites aimed at the X-Men bases in Merle, Alaska, and Haven, Louisiana.

Xavier defeated Phillip, but chose to remain in prison to atone for his sins. Cyclops told Rogue they’d find a way to free Ellis’ “Trustees” — Graymalkin inmates Blob, Siryn, and Wild Child — but that Xavier is “where he belongs.” Ellis’ real big gun is Inmate X: the last Avian.

Marvel already announced that Xavier — the most dangerous mutant in the world — is a fugitive on the run in X-Manhunt, a seven-part X-crossover spanning almost every series launched under X-Men: From the Ashes. Following the aftermath of Raid on Graymalkin in X-Men #10 (out Jan. 29), the event begins in the Gail Simone-penned Uncanny X-Men #11 on March 5 before continuing across NYX #9, Storm #6, X-Men #13, X-Factor #8, X-Force #9, the “Collateral Damage” tie-in Exceptional X-Men #7, and the double-sized one-shot finale, X-Manhunt Omega #1.

The saga kicks off when Professor X breaks out of Graymalkin Prison, sowing division and discord among the different mutant factions. For his crimes against humanity at the end of the Krakoan Age, Charles Xavier remains a heavily-guarded inmate at a mutant detention center built at his former school, a cruel punishment he was willing to accept—until now!



Driven by mysterious new purpose, Professor X frees himself from captivity to undertake a mission of personal significance. He has no time to lose as a telepathic virus wreaks havoc on his mind—and those around him!



The hunt for the most dangerous mutant in the world begins, and Professor X desperately calls on his X-Men. Some are ready to forgive. Others are not. And while his once loyal followers clash to decide his fate, the X-Men’s founder will be forced to reckon with his tarnished legacy once and for all!



“We’ve mostly been keeping the various groups of X-characters separated from one another as we set up the post-Krakoa landscape,” said Executive Editor Tom Brevoort. “But it feels like now is the right time to send them crashing into one another. And who better to instigate this situation than the disgraced Professor X, who has intimate connections with almost all of our key players?”

Those key players will take the spotlight on the X-Manhunt connecting variant cover series by artist Phil Noto (X-Men, Cable). The lineup includes the Laura Kinney Wolverine and Ms. Marvel (NYX #9), Storm and Maggot (Storm #6), Rogue and Nightcrawler (Uncanny X-Men #11), Havok and Frenzy (X-Factor #8), Cyclops and Magik (X-Men #13), Sage and John Wraith (X-Force #9), and Psylocke, Wolverine, and Charles Xavier (X-Manhunt Omega #1).

NYX #9 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 5

Storm #6 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 5

Uncanny X-Men #11 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 5

X-Factor #8 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 12

X-Men #13 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 12

X-Force #9 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 19

X-Manhunt Omega #1 X-Manhunt Cover

On sale: March 26