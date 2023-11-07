Marvel Rings in the New Year With 2024 Variant Cover Series

A new year means new Stormbreaker variant covers. Starting in December, Marvel Comics will ring in 2024 with New Year's-themed variants from the next class of rising artists: Elena Casagrande (Blade), Nic Klein (The Incredible Hulk), Jan Bazaldua (Star Wars), Chris Allen (Black Panther), Martin Coccolo (The Immortal Thor), Lucas Werneck (Immortal X-Men), Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and C.F. Villa (Avengers). The Stormbreakers variant covers will adorn issues of Invincible Iron Man, the Daredevil: Black Armor limited series, Marvel's Gang War tie-ins, Ghost Rider, and more, with artwork featuring such characters as new A-list couple Tony Stark and Emma Frost, Beast of the X-Men, Daredevil and Elektra, and the Spider-Verse's Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen.

"Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today," Marvel Comics said in a release. "As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books."

See the full list of 2024 Stormbreaker variant covers below:

On Sale 12/6

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #13 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 12/13

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

WHITE WIDOW #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

X-MEN RED #18 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

On Sale 12/20

DAREDEVIL: BLACK ARMOR #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

On Sale 12/27

DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU: GANG WAR #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

GHOST RIDER #21 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua