8 Best Pets in Marvel Comics, Ranked (& Number 1 Isn’t Jeff)

From the cosmic reaches of space to the bustling streets of New York City, the Marvel Universe is teeming with heroes and villains, but let’s not forget their loyal, and sometimes extraordinary, animal friends. These aren’t just any pets; they’re sidekicks, confidantes, and even heroes in their own right, providing much-needed levity or a surprising turn of events. They’ve faced down intergalactic threats, offered emotional support in times of crisis, and proven that even in a world of superpowers, a good pet can make all the difference. Get ready to meet some of the most beloved and unforgettable animal companions in Marvel Comics, as we rank the seven best pets that have stolen our hearts and occasionally saved the day.

7) Redwing

Redwing, Sam Wilson’s loyal falcon, is far more than just a bird; he’s an essential part of the Falcon’s (and later Captain America’s) crime-fighting arsenal. Genetically linked to Sam, Redwing has a high level of intelligence and understanding that grant him the ability of complex communication and tactical support. He acts as a scout, a diversion, and even a direct combatant, using his sharp talons and beak as weapons. Redwing and Sam’s bond goes beyond that of a typical pet and owner; it’s a true partnership built on mutual trust and understanding, making Redwing an indispensable part of the fight for justice.

Redwing’s abilities extend beyond animal instincts. He can sense things from Sam’s perspective, enhancing their teamwork in high-stakes situations. Whether he’s carrying messages, providing reconnaissance from above, or engaging in aerial dogfights, Redwing always proves his value. His unwavering loyalty and unique set of skills make him a truly remarkable pet and friend, serving as an example of how a seemingly everyday animal can become an extraordinary hero when paired with the right partner.

6) Tippy-Toe

Squirrel Girl’s trusty sidekick, Tippy-Toe, is a plucky and intelligent squirrel who proves that even the smallest creatures can make a big difference. Don’t let her size fool you‒ Tippy-Toe is a key member of Squirrel Girl’s crime-fighting team, supporting her human through her agility, keen senses, and surprisingly strategic thinking. She can communicate with Squirrel Girl, relaying important information and even offering suggestions, making her far more than just a furry companion.

Tippy-Toe frequently aids Squirrel Girl in battle, whether by distracting opponents, disarming traps, or even gathering evidence. Her quick wit and bravery have saved the day on many occasions, proving that heroism comes in all shapes and sizes. She embodies the quirky and optimistic spirit of Squirrel Girl’s adventures, reminding us that even in the face of insurmountable odds, a little bit of squirrel power can go a long way.

5) Chewie

Chewie, Carol Danvers’ beloved cat, initially appears to be an ordinary orange tabby, but those who know her true nature understand she is anything but. Chewie is, in fact, a Flerken, an alien species that resembles Earth cats but with incredible and sometimes terrifying abilities. Flerkens have pocket dimensions within their bodies, allowing them to store practically any item (and even people) and shoot powerful tentacles from their mouths.

This revelation came as a shock to Carol, but Chewie’s sweet nature and loyalty have solidified her place as a very loved companion, despite her sometimes dangerous side. Chewie has proven to be a valuable, though unpredictable, player in Carol’s cosmic adventures, using her unique Flerken abilities to help Carol out of tight spots (and even giving birth to a TON of Flerkin kittens). Her endearing personality combined with her shocking alien capabilities make Chewie one of the most intriguing and memorable pets in the Marvel Universe.

4) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark, the adorable and surprisingly friendly tiny sea creature, first burst onto the scene in the pages of It’s Jeff! and quickly swam into the hearts of Marvel fans. Despite being a literal shark that can survive on land, Jeff is known for his playful curiosity and an almost dog-like loyalty, particularly towards his adopted owner, Gwenpool. He communicates through adorable squeaks and wiggles, proving that actions speak louder than words when it comes to cuteness.

Jeff’s presence adds a unique brand of wholesome chaos to any situation. Whether he’s attempting to make friends with other heroes, getting into silly mishaps, or simply being an adorable companion, Jeff always brings a smile to readers’ faces. His unique nature and heartwarming innocence make him a standout character, surprising everyone by showing that even a land-dwelling apex predator can be the most lovable pet in the Marvel universe.

3) Liho

Liho, Black Widow’s sleek black cat, allows for a rare glimpse into the softer, more domestic side of the Soviet spy. In a life filled with espionage, danger, and constant betrayal, Liho is an anchor of normalcy and unconditional love for Natasha Romanoff. Their bond highlights a vulnerability and humanity often hidden by Natasha’s hardened exterior, proving that even the most stoic heroes need comfort and companionship.

Liho is more than just a pet; she is a silent confidante, offering comfort and a sense of home in Natasha’s often chaotic life. While Liho doesn’t have any superpowers or aid in battles, her mere presence speaks volumes about Natasha’s character and her yearning for a connection beyond her dangerous life. Liho’s role shows the importance of simple, loving relationships, even for someone as complex and guarded as the Black Widow.

2) Alpine

Alpine, Bucky Barnes’ sweet and affectionate white cat, has become an unexpected fan favorite, offering a surprisingly endearing counterpoint to the Winter Soldier’s brooding personality. Rescued by Bucky, Alpine has been loyal to Bucky since day one. Her displays of affection and her constant calming presence offer a glimpse into Bucky’s capacity for tenderness and care. She’s a quiet observer, often found curled on Bucky’s lap or following him around his daily tasks like a furry shadow.

Alpine’s importance lies in her ability to normalize Bucky, grounding him in a simple, everyday routine amidst his often-dark and violent life. Her occasional purrs and headbutts serve as a reminder that even a reformed assassin can find comfort and love in a small, purring companion. Alpine proves that sometimes, the best emotional support comes in the form of an incredibly soft feline friend, offering a silent calm to a soul in turmoil.

1) Lucky the Pizza Dog

Lucky is a golden retriever who became Clint Barton’s loyal companion after Clint saved him from an abusive situation on the streets of Brooklyn. What makes Lucky truly special (and gives him his nickname) is his love for pizza and the fact that he lost an eye protecting Clint. Despite his rough start, Lucky embodies unwavering loyalty, cheerful resilience, and an endearing love for all things edible, especially pepperoni pizza.

Lucky often assists Clint and Kate Bishop on their adventures, whether by tracking scents, acting as a furry distraction, or simply providing moral support. His expressive nature and his deep bond with both Clint and Kate make him an incredibly relatable and beloved character. Lucky the Pizza Dog is a testament to the power of companionship, showing that even without superpowers, a good dog can be the most heroic and heartwarming member of any team.

Who is your favorite Marvel pet? Let us know in the comments!